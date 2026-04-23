<p>In a relief for students, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday, April 23, announced that no fee will be charged for improvement exam in the third language for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) — Class 10 — students this year.</p><p>The exemption will apply to students who have either failed or wish to improve their scores in the third language paper. The relief, however, is limited to the current academic year.</p><p>For all other subjects, students will be required to pay Rs 250 per subject for the improvement exam. However, female students and those belonging to SC/ST categories are exempted from this fee, as per existing provisions.</p><p>As many as 1,425 students have failed in the third language paper.</p><p>The results of the Karnataka SSLC Exam-1 were announced on Thursday, April 23, with the State recording the highest ever pass percentage of 94.8.</p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Record 94.1% pass registered.<p><strong>Background</strong></p><p>The announcement comes amid changes proposed to the evaluation of the third language paper in SSLC examination.</p><p>Earlier, the Karnataka government had proposed scrapping marks and introducing a grading system for the third language, with the aim of reducing academic pressure on students. However, the move was challenged in the High Court, following which the government withdrew the decision.</p><p>As a result, marks have been reinstated for the third language for the current academic year. The government has indicated that it may approach the court again to revisit the policy for the next academic cycle.</p>