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Karnataka SSLC results: No fee for improvement exam for third language this year

Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced while declaring the results of SSLC Exam-1 2026
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 08:12 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 08:12 IST
Karnatakasslc resultsSSLCKSEEBKarnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

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