<p>The third language paper for the ongoing Secondary School Leaving Certificate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">(SSLC) examination</a>, which was earlier scheduled to be held on March 30, has now been postponed to March 31, 2026, by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).</p><p>In a circular issued on March 26, the Board stated that while the third language exam was originally scheduled for Monday, March 30, it will now be conducted on Tuesday, March 31, at the previously notified time.</p><p>The change comes after the state government revised the Mahavir Jayanti holiday from March 31 to March 30, necessitating a rescheduling of the examination.</p>.Karnataka: Over 9 lakh students to appear for SSLC exams starting tomorrow .<p><strong>Other exams to continue as per schedule</strong></p><p>The Board has clarified that all other SSLC Examination–1 papers will be conducted as per the existing timetable without any changes.</p><p>It has also issued detailed instructions to ensure smooth conduct of the rescheduled examination. Deputy Directors (Administration) across districts have been directed to inform District and Taluk Treasury Officers and make necessary arrangements for the collection of third language question papers on March 31.</p><p>Further, although the date printed on the question paper packets will remain March 30, all Chief Superintendents, examination staff, and teachers have been instructed to clearly communicate the revised date to avoid confusion.</p><p>The Board has also directed authorities to inform students and parents about the change. In addition, Deputy Directors have been asked to coordinate with District Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to ensure adequate security arrangements on the day of the examination.</p><p>The final SSLC exams began on March 18 and will continue until April 2 this year. As many as 9,02,889 students from 15,941 high schools from across the state have registered for the class 10 examination.</p>