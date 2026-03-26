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Karnataka: SSLC third language exam rescheduled to March 31

The change comes after the state government revised the Mahavir Jayanti holiday from March 31 to March 30, 2026.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 13:01 IST
EducationKarnatakaSSLCKSEEBClass 10 SSLC exams

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