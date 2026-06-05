Karnataka UGCET 2026 results on June 6; over 3.11 lakh candidates await scores

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kea">Karnataka Examinations Authority </a>(KEA) has announced that the results of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kcet">Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test</a> (UGCET) 2026, commonly known as KCET, will be declared on Saturday, June 6.</p><p>According to a notification issued by KEA, Karnataka Medical Education Minister and KEA Chairman Dr Sharan Prakash Patil will announce the results at a press conference scheduled for 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 6. Candidates will be able to access their scores online from 2 pm onwards.</p>.<p>This year, more than 3.11 lakh students appeared for the entrance examination, which was conducted in pen-and-paper mode from April 22 to April 24 across Karnataka.</p><p><strong>Where to check Karnataka UGCET 2026 results?</strong></p><p>Candidates can access their results through the following official websites:</p><ul><li><p><em><ins><a href="http://keaonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet_2026_results/">keaonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet_2026_results/</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p><em><ins><a href="http://keaonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet_2026_result/">keaonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet_2026_result/</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p><em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/</a></ins></em></p></li></ul><p><strong>How to check the result?</strong><br>Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official KEA website.</p></li><li><p>Click on the Karnataka UGCET 2026 result link.</p></li><li><p>Enter the required login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.</p></li><li><p>Submit the details to view the scorecard.</p></li><li><p>Download and save the result for future admission and counselling processes.</p></li></ol>.KEA asks CBSE, CISCE students to update Class 12 marks; warns CET results may be withheld otherwise.<p><strong>What is UGCET for?</strong></p><p>The Karnataka UGCET is conducted by KEA for admission to undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges across the state. The examination serves as the gateway for programmes such as Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary Science, BPharm, Pharm-D and other professional courses.</p><p>Following the declaration of results, KEA is expected to release details regarding document verification, option entry and the counselling schedule for admissions.</p>