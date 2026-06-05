Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Karnataka UGCET 2026 results on June 6; over 3.11 lakh candidates await scores

KEA will announce KCET results at noon on Saturday, with scorecards set to be available online from 2 pm.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 11:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 11:32 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaExamKCETkea

Follow us on :

Follow Us