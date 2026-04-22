<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kea">Karnataka Examinations Authority</a> (KEA) has begun the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 today, April 22, with the Kannada language test for select candidates, while the main entrance examinations will be conducted on April 23 and 24.</p><p>As many as 3.3 lakh students have registered for the exam this year, according to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), with 1.86 lakh girls and 1.4 lakh boys.</p><p><strong>Kannada language test today: Who needs to appear?</strong></p><p>The Kannada language test for KCET 2026 is scheduled to be held on April 22, 2026, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, and is applicable only to Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. </p><p>The test will be of 4th standard level, and candidates are required to secure a minimum of 12 out of 50 marks to be considered eligible for ranking. It will be conducted in select centres, including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Mangalore. </p><p>However, candidates who have completed 10 years of schooling in Kannada medium are exempted from appearing for this test.</p>.3.3 lakh students to appear for KCET across Karnataka from today.<p><strong>KCET 2026 exam schedule (April 23 & 24)</strong></p><p>As per the official timetable, the exam will be held in two shifts each day:</p><p>April 23, 2026 (Thursday)</p><ul><li><p>Physics: 10:30 am - 11.50 am</p></li><li><p>Chemistry: 2:30 pm - 3:50 pm</p></li></ul><p>April 24, 2026 (Friday)</p><ul><li><p>Mathematics: 10:30 am - 11:50 am</p></li><li><p>Biology: 2:30 pm - 3:50 pm</p></li></ul><p>Each paper carries 60 questions, and candidates must appear based on their course requirements.</p><p><strong>Exam day checklist</strong></p><p>Here are some important guidelines students should keep in mind:</p><ul><li><p>Admit card is mandatory and must be preserved till the admission process is complete</p></li><li><p>Carry valid documents and ensure all details (name, credentials, etc.) are consistent</p></li><li><p>Ensure to reach the exam centre at least 20 minutes before the reporting time and make sure to check the dress code</p></li><li><p>Retain copies of the application form and fee receipt</p></li></ul><p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>The results of KCET 2026 will be announced at a later date, following which the process of document verification and counselling will begin. Candidates will then be required to enter their preferences online for seat allotment, based on their rank and eligibility.</p><p>With the Kannada language test kicking off KCET 2026 today and the main exams set for the next two days, students are advised to stay updated through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.</a></ins></em></p>