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KCET 2026 begins: Check schedule, important guidelines here

As many as 3.3 lakh students have registered for the exam this year.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 06:31 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 06:31 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaExamKCETkea

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