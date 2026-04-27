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KCET 2026 provisional answer key out; objection window open till April 30

KCET 2026 was conducted from April 22 to April 24, with around 3.3 lakh candidates registering for the state-level entrance examination.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:52 IST
EducationKarnatakaExamKCETkea

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