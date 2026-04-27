<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kea">Karnataka Examination Authority</a> (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kcet">Karnataka Common Entrance Test </a>(KCET) or UGCET 2026 on its official website, <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea</a></ins></em>.</p><p>This step allows candidates to evaluate their performance and raise objections, if any, before the final answer key is published.</p><p><strong>Answer key released for all paper sets</strong></p><p>KEA has published the provisional answer key for all 16 versions of the question papers across Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.</p><p>Candidates can log in to the portal to access the answer key using their application/registration number, first four characters of their name and their date of birth (DOB).</p>.College staff force KCET students to remove ‘janivara’ in Bengaluru, 3 detained.<p><strong>Objection window open till April 30</strong></p><p>Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key can submit objections until 5:00 pm on April 30, 2026. No fee is required to raise objections against the answer key.</p><p>KEA has specified that each objection must be supported by valid academic references, such as textbooks or recognised sources. Incomplete objections or those without proof will not be considered.</p><p>This step is part of the standard process before the final answer key and results are announced.</p><p><strong>How to raise objections</strong></p><p>In order to check the provisional answer key and raise objections, the candidates can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the objection link for provisional answer key</p></li><li><p>Log in using required credentials</p></li><li><p>Select UGCET 2026 and enter captcha</p></li><li><p>Review the answer key carefully. Submit objections, if applicable</p></li></ol>.Karnataka: Staff turn saviours for KCET candidates reaching wrong centres.<p><strong>Exam conducted for over 3.3 lakh candidates</strong></p><p>KCET 2026 was conducted from April 22 to April 24, with around 3.3 lakh candidates registering for the state-level entrance examination.</p><p>The exam schedule was as follows:</p><ul><li><p>April 22: Kannada language paper</p></li><li><p>April 23: Physics and Chemistry</p></li><li><p>April 24: Mathematics and Biology</p></li></ul><p>The test is a key gateway for admissions to engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, and other professional courses in Karnataka.</p><p><strong>What happens next</strong></p><p>After reviewing all submitted objections, KEA will release the final answer key, which will form the basis for evaluation and result preparation.</p><p>Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on final answer key, results and the counselling process.</p>