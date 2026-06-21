KEA announces UGCET 2026 seat allotment schedule; NEET candidates can enter options from June 22

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kea">Karnataka Examinations Authority</a> (KEA) has released the schedule for the first round of seat allotment under Karnataka <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kcet">Undergraduate Common Entrance Test</a> (UGCET) 2026 for admissions to professional courses, including engineering, veterinary sciences, agricultural sciences, nursing and allied health programmes.</p><p>According to a notification issued on Saturday, candidates can enter their college and course preferences until 10:00 am on June 30, as part of the first round of seat allotment under UGCET 2026.</p><p>Sharing the update on X, KEA said the first mock seat allotment results will be announced after 11:00 am on July 6.</p>.<p><strong>Candidates can modify choices after mock allotment</strong></p><p>Following the publication of mock allotment results, candidates will be given an opportunity to add, delete, alter or rearrange their options based on the allotment outcome.</p><p>The option editing window will be available from 2:00 pm on July 6 to 10:00 am on July 9.</p><p>"Thereafter, the first round of real seat allotment results will be published on July 15 after 11 am," the authority said.</p><p>KEA said the online seat allotment process for professional courses for the academic year 2026-27 has commenced and candidates can download their verification slips from the official KEA website.</p><p>The authority advised candidates to carefully review the published seat matrix and fee structure before entering their preferences. Candidates have also been asked to refer to the UGCET 2026 Seat Allotment Information Booklet for detailed instructions on option entry and the seat allotment process.</p>.NEET re-exam: Dharmendra Pradhan urges candidates to appear fearlessly, free of anxiety.<p><strong>NEET candidates can enter options from June 22</strong></p><p>The authority has separately informed candidates appearing for the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> (NEET-UG) re-exam that they can begin entering their options from June 22.</p><p>KEA further noted that the seat matrix for Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, and Pharmacy courses has not yet been released by the concerned departments. The option entry facility for these courses will be enabled once the details are received.</p>