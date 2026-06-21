Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

KEA announces UGCET 2026 seat allotment schedule; NEET candidates can enter options from June 22

KEA said the first mock seat allotment results will be announced after 11:00 am on July 6.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 09:31 IST
EducationKarnatakaNEETExamKCETkeaseat allotment

Follow us on :

Follow Us