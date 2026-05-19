<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kea">Karnataka Examinations Authority</a> (KEA) has asked candidates from <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a>, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/isc">CISCE</a>, and other state boards who appeared for Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026 to immediately update their Class 12 marks through the official portal, warning that failure to do so could result in withholding of CET results.</p><p>In an official notification issued for UGCET 2026 candidates, KEA stated that students must enable DigiLocker access and update their marks online through the CET portal. The authority clarified that marks will be fetched automatically through DigiLocker integration and used for preparing merit lists as per rules.</p><p>KEA has also made it clear that there is no provision for manually entering marks or physically submitting mark cards to the authority.</p>.KEA asks NEET-UG aspirants to submit roll numbers, admit cards ahead of results.<p><strong>Who does this apply to?</strong></p><p>According to KEA, the process is specifically meant for:</p><ul><li><p>Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students,</p></li><li><p>Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) students,</p></li><li><p>and candidates from other state boards.</p></li></ul><p>The authority stated that Karnataka state board students are not covered under this particular process.</p><p>In the notification, KEA stated that candidates who fail to update their marks through the online process may face withholding of their UGCET 2026 results.</p><p>The authority urged students to complete the process “immediately” by logging into the official portal, <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins>.</em></p>.3.3 lakh students to appear for KCET across Karnataka from today.<p><strong>How students can update their marks</strong></p><p>KEA has outlined a step-by-step process for candidates.</p><p>Step 1: Students must first log into DigiLocker and download their Class 12 marksheet,</p><p>Step 2: Enable DigiLocker permissions required for automatic data fetching. KEA has described this step as compulsory for updating marks on the CET portal.</p><p>Step 3: Log into KEA portal, <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins>.</em></p><p>Step 4: Log into the marks update section and complete the verification process online.</p><p>The authority has also shared a guidance video link explaining the process for candidates.</p>.Highest score from II PUC exams 1 & 2 to be considered for KCET rank .<p><strong>Why Class 12 marks matter in KCET</strong></p><p>For engineering admissions through <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kcet">KCET</a>, merit is prepared by giving equal weightage to CET scores and Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.</p><p>Because of this, uploading accurate Class 12 marks becomes mandatory for rank calculation and counselling eligibility.</p><p>UGCET, commonly referred to as KCET, is conducted by KEA for admissions into engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, and several other professional undergraduate courses in Karnataka.</p><p>The UGCET 2026 examination was conducted earlier on April 23 and 24 across multiple centres in Karnataka.</p><p>Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official KEA website for further updates regarding the examination.</p>