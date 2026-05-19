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KEA asks CBSE, CISCE students to update Class 12 marks; warns CET results may be withheld otherwise

In the notification, KEA stated that candidates who fail to update their marks through the online process may face withholding of their UGCET 2026 results.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:02 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:02 IST
EducationCBSEExamKCETCISCEICSEkea

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