KEA asks NEET-UG aspirants to submit roll numbers, admit cards ahead of results

<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has asked candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 and had also applied for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) to submit their NEET details online ahead of the declaration of results.</p><p>Candidates are required to enter their NEET roll number, application number, and upload their NEET admit card through a link shared by the authorities, <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/neetenroll2026/forms/login.aspx">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/neetenroll2026/forms/login.aspx</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The move is part of KEA’s effort to streamline the admission and counselling process for medical, dental, AYUSH, and allied health science courses in Karnataka.</p>.<p>In a statement shared on social media, H Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA, said the authority decided to begin collecting candidate data before the NEET results to avoid the rush usually seen after the scorecards are announced.</p><p>According to KEA, in previous years, many candidates waited until the release of NEET results to begin the registration and verification process, leading to delays, server load issues, and confusion close to counselling deadlines.</p><p>“This year, instead of waiting for the NEET results, we are collecting candidate details in advance. This will help avoid last-minute confusion and ensure smoother processing once the results are announced,” KEA said.</p><p>The authority has requested all candidates who wrote NEET-UG 2026 to complete the process through the online portal at the earliest.</p><p>KEA also clarified that only candidates who qualify in NEET-UG 2026 will be allowed to proceed with option entry and the counselling process after the results are declared. The current step is intended primarily for advance verification and preparation of candidate data.</p><p>The exercise is expected to help KEA speed up document verification and counselling-related processes once the National Testing Agency (NTA) announces NEET-UG 2026 results. It may also help reduce the technical glitches and congestion commonly witnessed during peak counselling periods.</p><p>Candidates have been advised to keep their NEET admit card and application details ready while filling in the information online and avoid waiting until the last date.</p><p>KEA conducts the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) and oversees admissions to professional courses in the state, including engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, veterinary sciences, architecture, and medical programmes.</p>