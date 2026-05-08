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KEA asks NEET-UG aspirants to submit roll numbers, admit cards ahead of results

The authority has requested all candidates who wrote NEET-UG 2026 to complete the process through the online portal at the earliest.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacounsellingKCETNEET Examkea

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