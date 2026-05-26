Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 declared: Pass percentage rises to 77.97%

This year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examinations were conducted between March 6 and March 28 for over 4.5 lakh students across the state.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 11:41 IST
EducationKeralaexamsClass 12Board Exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us