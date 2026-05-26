Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 declared: Pass percentage rises to 77.97%

<p>The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) examination results 2026, on Tuesday, May 26, recording an overall pass percentage of 77.97 per cent this year.</p><p>Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their marks memos through the official websites, including <em><ins><a href="http://results.hse.kerala.gov.in/">results.hse.kerala.gov.in</a></ins>, <ins><a href="http://keralaresults.nic.in/">keralaresults.nic.in</a></ins>, <ins><a href="http://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/">results.kite.kerala.gov.in</a></ins>, </em>or <em><ins><a href="http://dhsekerala.gov.in/">dhsekerala.gov.in</a></ins>.</em></p><p>This year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two examinations were conducted between March 6 and March 28 for over 4.5 lakh students across the state.</p>.Kerala SSLC Result 2026 declared: Pass rate at 99.07%; where to check.<p><strong>Pass percentage sees slight improvement</strong></p><p>Kerala recorded an overall pass percentage of 77.97 per cent this year, marking a marginal increase from last year’s 77.81 per cent.</p><p>However, the performance still remains lower than 78.69 per cent recorded in 2024 and 82.95 per cent recorded in 2023.</p><p>According to the official data, a total of 2,90,398 students cleared the examinations successfully this year.</p><p><strong>Girls outperform boys</strong></p><p>Girls once again outperformed boys in the Plus Two examinations.</p><p>This year, the girl students recorded a pass percentage of 86.69 per cent while boys recorded 68.41 per cent.</p><p>The gender gap in performance stood at 18.48 percentage points this year.</p><p>Moreover, a total of 30,561 students secured A+ grades in all subjects this year.</p>.Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results out; 95.2% clear the exam.<p>The figure is slightly higher than last year, when 30,145 students had obtained full A+ grades.</p><p>Among schools, government schools recorded a pass percentage of 72.66 per cent while aided schools recorded 82.82 per cent.</p><p>Last year, government schools had recorded 73.23 per cent, while aided schools recorded 82.16 per cent.</p><p><strong>How to check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026</strong></p><p>Students can follow these steps to check their results:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><ins><a href="http://keralaresults.nic.in/">keralaresults.nic.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://results.hse.kerala.gov.in/">results.hse.kerala.gov.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the ‘DHSE Plus Two Result 2026’ link</p></li><li><p>Enter their roll number and date of birth</p></li><li><p>Download the provisional marks memo</p></li></ol><p>The digital marks memo will include subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and other examination details.</p>.CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage drops to 85.2%.<p><strong>DigiLocker, apps and SMS options available</strong></p><p>Apart from official websites, results are also available through:</p><ul><li><p>DigiLocker</p></li><li><p>Saphalam 2026 app</p></li><li><p>iExaMS-Kerala app</p></li><li><p>PRD Live app</p></li><li><p>SMS services</p></li></ul><p>To check results through SMS type KERALA12 followed by registration number and send it to 56263.</p><p><strong>SAY exams from June 29</strong></p><p>The Directorate will also conduct supplementary examinations, known as the Save A Year (SAY) exams, for students who failed in one or two subjects.</p><p>According to the announced schedule, the SAY examinations will be held between June 29 and July 3, 2026.</p><p>Students dissatisfied with their marks will also be allowed to apply for revaluation and rechecking after the board releases detailed notification and fee-related information.</p>