Kerala SSLC Result 2026 declared: Pass rate at 99.07%; where to check

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india-south">Kerala Board of Public Examinations</a> (KBPE) on Friday, May 15, declared the S<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">econdary School Leaving Certificate</a> (SSLC) or Class 10 examination results for 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 99.07 per cent.</p><p>This year, 4,10,456 students cleared the examination out of 4,14,290 regular candidates who appeared. Students can now access their marks online through the official websites:</p><ul><li><p><em><ins><a href="http://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in/">pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p><em><ins><a href="http://prd.kerala.gov.in/">prd.kerala.gov.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p><em><ins><a href="http://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/">sslcexam.kerala.gov.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p><em><ins><a href="http://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/">results.kite.kerala.gov.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p><em><ins><a href="http://keralaresults.nic.in/">keralaresults.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li></ul><p>The results are also available through DigiLocker and the Saphalam mobile application.</p>.Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA postpones May 24 exam to June 14 due to clash with UPSC prelims.<p><strong>Over 30,000 students secure A+</strong></p><p>According to the General Education Department, 30,514 students secured A+ grades in the examination this year, while 53,686 students obtained A grades.</p><p>Only one candidate reportedly received an E grade.</p><p>The pass percentage among girl students stood slightly higher at 99.22 per cent while boys recorded a pass percentage of 98.93 per cent.</p><p><strong>Over 2,100 schools record 100% results</strong></p><p>A total of 2,105 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage in this year’s SSLC examinations.</p><p>Among them, 767 government schools recorded complete pass percentages, reflecting strong performance across public institutions as well.</p><p>Meanwhile, Lakshadweep recorded a pass percentage of 97.67 per cent.</p><p>Students appearing from Gulf countries achieved a 100 per cent result this year. The examinations for students in Gulf regions had earlier been cancelled due to tensions in the Middle East, and their marks were instead determined based on school examinations and internal assessments.</p>.Punjab: PSEB Class 10 board exam results out; Harleen Sharma secures top place.<p><strong>Plus One admissions to begin soon</strong></p><p>Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said online applications for Plus One admissions for the 2026–27 academic year can be submitted starting the day after the publication of SSLC results.</p><p>The minister had also earlier announced scholarships aimed at encouraging Malayalam language learning among students. Under the initiative, students scoring high marks in Malayalam in Class 10 and opting for Malayalam as a second language at the Higher Secondary level will receive scholarships.</p><p>The board will also conduct supplementary examinations, commonly referred to as “Save a Year” exams, for students who did not qualify in the regular examination. These exams are intended to help students improve their scores and avoid losing an academic year.</p><p><strong>How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2026</strong></p><p>Students can follow these steps to access their results online:</p><ol><li><p>Visit any of the official websites.</p></li><li><p>Click on the link for “Kerala SSLC Result 2026”</p></li><li><p>Enter the required login credentials such as registration number and date of birth</p></li><li><p>Submit the details</p></li><li><p>The scorecard will appear on the screen</p></li><li><p>Download and save the provisional scorecard for future reference</p></li></ol><p>The Kerala SSLC examinations for 2026 were conducted between March 5 and March 30 across 3,031 examination centres. A total of 4,17,497 students had appeared for the examinations this year.</p>