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Kerala SSLC Result 2026 declared: Pass rate at 99.07%; where to check

This year, 4,10,456 students cleared the examination out of 4,14,290 regular candidates who appeared.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 12:21 IST
EducationKeralaExamSSLCExam results

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