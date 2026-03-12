Menu
KPSC releases interview dates for 384 gazetted probationer posts amid irregularity allegations

Interviews for 1,152 shortlisted candidates will be held from March 23 to May 4 in Bengaluru for 384 Gazetted Probationer posts.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 08:47 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 08:47 IST
EducationKarnatakaInterviewKPSCGazetted Probationers 

