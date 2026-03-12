<p>The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), on Wednesday (March 10), released the schedule for personality tests for candidates shortlisted for 384 Gazetted Probationer posts.</p><p>According to the schedule issued by the commission, the interviews will be conducted from March 23 to May 4 in Bengaluru’s Udyog Soudha. A total of 1,152 candidates have been shortlisted for the personality test stage under a 1:3 ratio for 384 posts.</p><p>The shortlist was announced after the results of the mains examination were declared on March 2. Earlier, 5,760 candidates had appeared for the mains examination conducted as part of the recruitment process in May 2025.</p><p>The detailed interview schedule, including candidate registration numbers and the dates and timings of the personality tests, has been published on the commission’s website, <em><ins><a href="http://kpsc.kar.nic.in/">kpsc.kar.nic.in</a></ins></em>. </p>.<p><strong>Allegations of irregularities</strong></p><p>The development comes amid allegations of irregularities in the mains results announced earlier this month.</p><p>Candidates raised concerns after the eligibility list for the personality test was released on March 2, pointing out that several candidates with consecutive registration numbers from the same examination centre had been shortlisted.</p>.Explained | Why fresh concerns have emerged over KPSC’s Gazetted Probationer results.<p>According to students, 10-12 candidates from a single examination room had cleared the mains examination, prompting suspicions about possible irregularities. Screenshots of the merit list circulated on social media, with candidates demanding that the results be withheld and a transparent probe be conducted.</p><p>Following the complaints, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh sought a report from KPSC on the allegations.</p><p>Responding to the issue, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said complaints against recruitment processes should be verified and clarified.</p><p>KPSC, however, denied the allegations. The Commission’s secretary K Jyothi said the claims were “baseless” and explained that with over 5,700 candidates appearing for the mains exam and about 24 candidates per examination room, it was not unusual for 10–12 candidates from the same room to qualify.</p><p>She added that the Commission was internally verifying the concerns and had asked complainants to submit representations officially.</p>.Chief Secretary seeks report on 'irregularities' in KPSC Mains exam.<p><strong>Background</strong></p><p>The recruitment process has previously faced scrutiny. In February 2024, KPSC announced recruitment for 384 Gazetted Probationer posts.</p><p>The preliminary examination conducted on August 27, 2024 drew criticism over translation errors in the question papers, leading to protests by candidates.</p><p>A re-examination was later conducted on December 29, 2024, but candidates again raised concerns over translation issues and approached the court.</p><p>Subsequently, some petitioners were allowed to appear for the mains examination, which was conducted in May 2025.</p>