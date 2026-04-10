<p>Shortly after declaring the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ii-puc-results">results</a> of the II Pre-University Course (PUC) Exam 1 on Thursday, April 9, 2026, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kseeb">Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board</a> (KSEAB) has released the revised timetable for the II PUC Exam 2 for the academic year.</p><p>According to the updated schedule, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ii-puc-exam">II PUC Exam</a> 2 will be held from April 30 to May 13, 2026. The majority of the examinations will take place in the morning session, scheduled between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm. However, a few subjects have been assigned afternoon slots, with exams to be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:15 pm, as per the detailed subject-wise timetable issued by the board.</p>.<p>Students planning to appear for the examination are advised to go through the revised schedule carefully and align their preparation accordingly.</p><p>The board has also clarified the process for accessing admit cards. Instead of individual downloads, hall tickets will be made available through the official portal exclusively to school authorities, with principals or heads of institutions responsible for downloading and distributing them to students.</p>.Karnataka II PUC results: 74 government colleges record 100% pass percentage.<p><strong>Improvement attempts limited to two years</strong></p><p>In a first this year, the Karnataka Education Department has introduced a cap on the time period within which students can attempt to improve their II PUC scores. Under the new regulation, students who either do not pass or wish to improve their marks will be allowed to reappear for examinations only within a two-year timeframe from their initial attempt.</p>.Karnataka limits II PU result improvement attempts to two years.<p>This move comes alongside the implementation of a revised examination system introduced in the 2024–25 academic year, which provides students with three opportunities each year. Under this framework, students can appear for the main examination, followed by two additional attempts within the same academic cycle.</p><p>The changes are aimed at offering greater flexibility to students while also ensuring a structured timeline for completing their pre-university education.</p>