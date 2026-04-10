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KSEAB II PUC exams 2 revised schedule out; check here

According to the updated schedule, the II PUC Exam 2 will be held from April 30 to May 13, 2026.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 10:23 IST
EducationKarnatakaPUC examKSEEBII PUC examII PUC resultsKarnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

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