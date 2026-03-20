Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

KVS admissions 2026-27: Registrations open for Balvatika, Class 1; Check eligibility, dates

Online applications open for Class 1, Balvatika; offline admissions for higher classes from April 2 onwards
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 08:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 08:25 IST
Educationkendriya vidyalayaschool admissionsadmissions openKVS

Follow us on :

Follow Us