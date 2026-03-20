<p>The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the admission process for the academic year 2026-27 for Class 1 and Balvatika (in selected Kendriya Vidyalayas), as per an official notification.</p><p>Online registrations opened at 10 am on Friday (March 20), and will remain open until April 2. Eligible parents and guardians can apply through the official admission portal, <em><ins><a href="http://admission.kvs.gov.in/">admission.kvs.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>In addition to Class 1, admissions are also open for Balvatika 1, 2 and 3 (pre-primary classes), in selected Kendriya Vidyalayas.</p>.<p><strong>Age criteria</strong></p><p>KVS has also laid down the age eligibility criteria for admissions, which will be calculated as of March 31, 2026. The specified age limit is as follows:</p><ul><li><p>Class 1: Minimum 6 years</p></li><li><p>Balvatika 1: 3 to 4 years</p></li><li><p>Balvatika 2: 4 to 5 years</p></li><li><p>Balvatika 3: 5 to 6 years</p></li></ul><p>Reservation of seats will be implemented as per the KVS Admission Guidelines 2026–27.</p><p><strong>Key dates to note</strong></p><p>Online applications for admission into pre-primary (Balvatika 1, 2 and 3) and Class 1 will be conducted between March 20 to April 2. Here are key dates to note:</p><ul><li><p><strong>First provisional list: </strong>April 8 (Balvatika); April 9 (Class 1)</p></li><li><p><strong>Second list (if seats remain):</strong> April 16</p></li><li><p><strong>Third list (if required):</strong> April 21</p></li></ul><p><strong>Admissions for higher classes</strong></p><p>Admissions for Balvatika 2 & 3 (in schools where online admissions are not available), Class 2 and above (except Class 11) will be conducted offline, subject to availability of vacancies.</p><p>For Class 11, admissions for KV students will begin within 10 days of the Class 10 results, while non-KV students will be considered later, subject to vacancies.</p><p>The registration for these admissions will be conducted from April 2 to April 8, 2026, between 10 am and 4 pm, in offline mode. Parents will be required to submit the duly filled application forms directly at the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya, to the school principal’s office.</p><p><strong>Important instructions</strong></p><p>In its official notification, the KVS has outlined following points:</p><ul><li><p>Admission will be cancelled if any incorrect or misleading information is found in the application during scrutiny</p></li><li><p>All admission-related updates and forms for offline classes will be available on respective KV websites</p></li><li><p>Parents are advised to contact the school only when called, and within the specified time slot</p></li></ul><p>With registrations now open, KVS continues to follow a centralised online admission system for entry-level classes, while maintaining an offline process for higher classes based on vacancies.</p>