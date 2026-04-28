<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kea">Karnataka Education Authority</a> (KEA) has extended the registration window for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pgcet">Post Graduate Common Entrance Test</a> (PGCET) 2026 to April 30, 2026, after receiving multiple requests from eligible candidates.</p><p>With the extension, students now have an additional window to apply for the postgraduate entrance exam for courses like MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch in government and private colleges across Karnataka.</p><p>As per the notification dated Monday, April 27, the application window has now been extended till Thursday, April 30 and the fee payment deadline has been extended to May 5.</p><p>“The date has been extended based on candidates' requests and will not be postponed further. Applications must be submitted within the stipulated date,” KEA further wrote on its official X handle.</p>.<p>The extension offers a final opportunity for candidates who were unable to register earlier. Applications must be submitted online through the official KEA portal, <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026.</a></ins></em></p><p>Candidates are advised to carefully review their details and complete both registration and fee payment within the stipulated dates to avoid disqualification. </p>.Karnataka: PGCET 2026 registrations extended till April 20; check details.<p><strong>What is Karnataka PGCET? </strong></p><p>Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted by KEA for admission to postgraduate programmes, including MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch. The exam serves as a key gateway for admission into government and private colleges across Karnataka.</p><p>The application process for PGCET 2026 began on March 23, with the original deadline set as April 8, 2026. </p><p>The examination is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode across two days: </p><ul><li><p>May 23, 2026: ME, MTech, MArch </p></li><li><p>May 24, 2026: MBA, MCA </p></li></ul><p>The test will be held in multiple shifts and will consist of objective-type questions. </p><p><strong>Eligibility, fee details</strong></p><p>Candidates applying for PGCET must hold a relevant undergraduate degree from a recognised institution. For certain programmes like ME, MTech, and MArch, candidates with valid GATE scores may be exempt from appearing for the entrance test.</p><p>The application fee is typically Rs 650 for general category candidates and Rs 500 for reserved categories. </p><p>Interested candidates are also advised to regularly check the official website, <em><a href="https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in</a></em>, for updates on admit cards and exam instructions.</p>