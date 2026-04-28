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Last chance to apply: Karnataka PGCET 2026 application window open till April 30

Candidates are advised to carefully review their details and complete both registration and fee payment within the stipulated dates to avoid disqualification.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 06:35 IST
EducationKarnatakaExamkeaPGCET

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