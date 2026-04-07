<p>Many of us easily fall for the stereotype that great leaders must necessarily be towering personalities. We think they must be bold, assertive, and endlessly confident. How often have we imagined our leaders as people who make their presence felt and push their teams forward with sheer force of will! However, once we go past that perception, we realise that what truly strengthens teams and keeps institutions thriving is something far more powerful than any of these: humility, a simple yet difficult virtue to practise.</p><p>Research has shown that humble leaders invariably shape culture in ways that loud, ego-driven leadership cannot. In fact, the influence of humility extends across various sectors, from classrooms and hospitals to corporate offices and public institutions, creating workplaces where people feel respected, motivated, and capable of delivering their best work.</p><p>Two important myths to be discarded while discussing humble leadership. The first is the notion that humility in leadership is a weakness. Or that it reflects indecisiveness; worse, such leaders lack ambition. In contrast, humble leaders are grounded in the profound truth that they are learning and not omniscient.</p><p>In other words, a humble leader is aware that every team member is unique and brings something valuable to the table. Such leaders also recognise that listening is often more important than speaking. Because, for these leaders, feedback is not a threat but a valuable gift. They would always share credit, welcome honest conversations, and even encourage members to challenge their ideas. Most importantly, they feel no need to dominate the spotlight. They create space for others to shine.</p><p>The positive impact humble leaders have on daily work is impossible to ignore. People working under such leaders report feeling heard, valued, and supported. They feel confident enough to share ideas, participate fully, and acknowledge their errors without hesitation. Fear, authority, and pressure are tools these leaders never use. They strive to create a space centred on trust that gradually translates into meaningful engagement, ultimately providing satisfaction to employees. Naturally, therefore, in such workspaces, no time is wasted either in defending oneself or in impressing anyone. These spaces become truly open, collaborative, and innovative.</p><p>Needless to say, this kind of openness also inspires creativity. When ego and tight control are set aside, people think more freely, and solutions emerge through collective effort rather than from individuals working alone. It is in such a setting that real innovation begins to blossom.</p><p>By working, learning, and growing together, these teams are strengthened and become adaptable. In fact, even in difficult situations, they stay steady, confident in the power of joint problem-solving.</p><p>Humility, it must be remembered, is not just a soft, feel-good idea meant only for ethical debates, but it has a direct impact on results. Leaders who remain humble would never shy away from feedback. They remain open to learning and can handle uncertainty with greater clarity because they are unburdened by ego. They admit to mistakes and tend to recover faster from setbacks because their focus is on learning rather than blaming others.</p><p>A humble leader continually learns and adapts, which in turn encourages the team to grow in the same way. Such leaders help all types of institutions grow by building respect, trust, and a sense of belonging. No wonder employees stay longer in such spaces. The simple reason is they feel supported and valued.</p><p>Today’s workspaces are very diverse. The problems encountered are so complex that the leader alone cannot provide solutions. The all-knowing, towering leader myth, therefore, needs to be busted. True leadership is no longer about being the strongest or the loudest. It’s about helping others believe in themselves and grow. A leader who can honestly say “I don’t know” and is willing to learn from the team is the need of the hour.</p><p>The second myth to be dispelled is that humility is something people are born with. Studies have shown that it is something leaders develop over time by trying, learning, and practising. By asking for honest feedback, owning up to mistakes, and ensuring that the people who do the heavy lifting receive the credit, the leader matures.</p><p>When leaders listen closely, stay present, and treat their team as partners, the culture around them slowly changes. Trust grows stronger. People feel more invested in their work, and the institution becomes their second home in the real sense. Let’s not forget that what gives organisations their strength, their continuity, and perhaps even their soul are these quieter qualities, rather than the dramatic speeches or grand displays of authority. </p><p><em>(The author is an educator with over three decades of leadership experience)</em></p>