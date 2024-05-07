Learning languages together

These sessions slowly evolved from events into a process, a regular and scheduled activity like other actions at the school. Like it often happens during hikes and treks, this walking, albeit with languages, appeared easier before or just after the beginning. And as we delved deeper during the sessions, the difficulties began to sink in. English and Hindi getting together led to more than a few fun moments, and we laughed together. To quote Basil Lanneau Gildersleeve, ‘It is astonishing how much enjoyment one can get out of a language that one understands imperfectly’.