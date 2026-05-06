<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> has denied claims of a paper leak in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 after a video allegedly showing question papers being circulated on Telegram groups began circulating widely on social media.</p><p>The viral video reportedly contains screenshots of chats dated as early as May 1, in which users allegedly claim to be selling the NEET-UG 2026 question paper in exchange for money. The video also shows password-protected files purportedly containing the exam paper.</p><p>Responding to the allegations, NTA dismissed the claims as “fake” and stated that the matter is being investigated.</p><p>“This is fake. NTA is getting it investigated. We have details of where the question paper with the ID on watermark was issued and to which student. If someone has faked this video, legal action will be taken with proper enquiry,” the agency said in a social media post.</p>.<p><strong>Claims emerge days after exam</strong></p><p>The controversy surfaced shortly after NEET-UG 2026 was conducted on Sunday, May 3, in a single shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm across centres in India and abroad.</p><p>This year, the examination saw massive participation, with over 22.79 lakh candidates registered for the country’s largest undergraduate medical entrance exam.</p><p>According to NTA data, 13,32,928 of the registered candidates were female, while 9,46,815 were male. The agency earlier stated that the exam recorded an attendance rate of nearly 97 per cent.</p><p><strong>What does the viral video claim?</strong></p><p>The video circulating online allegedly shows Telegram group conversations discussing NEET papers, as well as claims that question papers were available before the exam.</p><p>However, no independent verification of the video or the alleged papers has yet been officially established.</p>.<p>NTA, meanwhile, has maintained that the claims are fabricated and has pointed to watermark tracking systems attached to question papers.</p><p>According to the agency, the watermark IDs help identify where a paper originated and to whom it was issued, allowing investigators to trace leaked or manipulated copies.</p><p><strong>Why it matters</strong></p><p>Any allegation related to a NEET paper leak carries heightened sensitivity after the massive controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2024.</p><p>In 2024, the examination came under nationwide scrutiny following allegations of paper leaks, irregularities, and inconsistencies in results. The controversy triggered protests across several states as well as intervention by the Supreme Court, while investigations were conducted by multiple agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p>.NEET-UG 2026: From facial recognition to 5G jammers, how NTA is planning leak-proof exam.<p><strong>Additional security measures this time</strong></p><p>Following the 2024 controversy, NTA had introduced several additional safeguards for NEET-UG 2026 to strengthen exam security.</p><p>These included:</p><ul><li><p>Multi-stage biometric verification</p></li><li><p>Enhanced centre surveillance</p></li><li><p>AI-assisted monitoring systems</p></li><li><p>GPS tracking of question paper movement</p></li><li><p>Strict frisking and verification protocols</p></li></ul><p>The agency had repeatedly described this year’s examination as “leak-proof” and urged candidates not to believe misinformation circulating online.</p><p><strong>Investigation underway</strong></p><p>NTA has stated that it is examining the origin and authenticity of the content and warned that legal action would be taken if the material was found to be fabricated or intended to spread misinformation.</p><p>With lakhs of students now awaiting answer keys and results, the fresh controversy has once again placed the spotlight on exam security and public trust in one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations.</p>