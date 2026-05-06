Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

'Legal action will be taken': NTA denies viral NEET-UG 2026 paper leak claims after Telegram video surfaces

The viral video reportedly contains screenshots of chats dated as early as May 1, in which users allegedly claim to be selling the NEET-UG 2026 question paper.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 12:11 IST
EducationNEETPaper LeakNTAExamTelegram

Follow us on :

Follow Us