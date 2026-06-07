Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Lessons for CBSE from K’taka’s public universities

State-run institutions in Karnataka have been managing digital evaluation for years now, without giving room for any controversies, something federal bodies like the CBSE can learn from.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 23:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 23:20 IST
EducationKarnatakaCBSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us