Lessons for CBSE from K’taka’s public universities

<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/osm-fallout-parents-pulling-out-class-11-students-from-cbse-schools-opt-for-state-syllabus-4030163">CBSE</a>) is under fire for the discrepancies in the On Screen Marking digital evaluation system. Meant to bring in transparency and fasten the evaluation process, it was implemented for the 2026 batch of Class 12.</p>.<p>On May 13, controversy broke out after the announcement of the Class 12 results and several students complained that their answer scripts were not scanned properly. For some students, pages from their answer scripts were missing. A few even complained of incorrect evaluation. The pass percentage dipped from 88.39 last year to 83.29.</p>.<p>State-run institutions in Karnataka have been managing digital evaluation for years now, without giving room for any controversies, something federal bodies like the CBSE can learn from. Some universities dispatch question papers online without any fuss. <em>DH’s</em> Rashmi Belur explains this and hopes nothing will be jinxed.</p>