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Maharashtra Class 10 results out; over 92% students pass, girls outperform boys again

The Kokan division topped the list with 97.62 per cent, while the Chatrapati Sambhajinagar division was at the bottom with 88.41 per cent, he said.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsEducationMaharashtraExam results

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