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Maharashtra to shift state exams online after TET 2026 paper leak; fresh exam date awaited

The TET examination was scheduled for Sunday, June 28, and was to be conducted at more than 1,000 examination centres across the state.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewsEducationMaharashtraPaper LeakExamTET

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