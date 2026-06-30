Maharashtra to shift state exams online after TET 2026 paper leak; fresh exam date awaited

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> government has announced that all state-conducted examinations will gradually be shifted to an online mode from next year, days after the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 was postponed over an alleged question <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leak">paper leak.</a></p><p>School Education Minister Dada Bhuse announced the proposal in the Assembly, saying the move is aimed at reducing the risk of paper leaks and strengthening the security of examinations.</p><p>Meanwhile, the government is yet to announce a revised date for the Maharashtra TET 2026, leaving around six lakh candidates awaiting clarity on when the examination will now be conducted.</p>.Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test postponed amid 'paper leak' concerns.<p>In its official statement, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination said the postponement was necessary to maintain the integrity of the recruitment examination.</p><p>"This decision was taken to make the examination transparent," the Council said.</p><p>Officials have not yet announced when the postponed examination will be conducted. </p><p><strong>TET postponed a day before examination</strong></p><p>The Maharashtra government had postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 on June 27, just a day before it was scheduled to be held, after receiving information about an alleged question paper leak.</p><p>The examination was scheduled for Sunday, June 28, and was to be conducted at more than 1,000 examination centres across the state. Around six lakh candidates were expected to appear.</p><p>In its official notice, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) said the decision to postpone the examination was taken to ensure transparency and fairness.</p>.Congress launches ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ drive against paper leaks .<p>The Council noted that, following irregularities reported during the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate</a> (NEET-UG) 2026, several additional security measures had already been introduced for TET. </p><p>However, based on confidential information received early on June 27, Bhiwandi Police raided a location where individuals were allegedly found in possession of information related to the examination paper.</p><p>Three persons were arrested during the operation. According to police, the question paper was allegedly being circulated for Rs 1.5 crore.</p><p><strong>SIT formed; alleged mastermind identified</strong></p><p>Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Thane.</p><p>The SIT has been tasked with identifying everyone involved in the alleged racket and recommending measures to prevent similar incidents in future examinations.</p><p>Investigators have since identified Bijendra Gupta, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, as the alleged mastermind behind the operation. He remains absconding, and police have launched searches across multiple states to trace him.</p>.CBSE-NEET row | 'Let's seek accountability from govt': Cockroach Janta Party invites political parties including BJP to join stir.<p><strong>Leak suspected during transportation</strong></p><p>According to investigators, the question paper is suspected to have been leaked while it was being transported from a printing press in Uttar Pradesh to examination centres in Maharashtra.</p><p>Police are examining possible security lapses during the transportation and handling of confidential examination material. The investigation is focusing on how the papers may have been accessed before reaching examination centres, particularly those in Washim, Jalna and Latur.</p><p>The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across the state.</p>