Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Making students competent takes more than exams

In Karnataka, the number of students failing in Kannada is more than that of those failing the other two languages.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 03:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 03:45 IST
EducationschoolKannadaCollegeSSLC

Follow us on :

Follow Us