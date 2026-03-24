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Managing money right is as important as earning it

Your first paycheck is just a beginning; the real skill is learning how to manage it.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 03:45 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 03:45 IST
EducationFinancecareerMoney managementfinancial advice

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