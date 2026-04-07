<p>The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026, bringing relief to thousands of students across the state. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their scores on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://megresults.nic.in/">megresults.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The board has also released the list of top-performing students along with subject-wise highest marks.</p><p>This year, MBOSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.84 per cent, reflecting a strong performance by students in the state board examinations.</p><p>To pass the SSLC exam, students must score at least 30 per cent in each subject and secure a minimum overall aggregate of 30 per cent. In some cases, grace marks may be awarded as per board rules.</p><p><strong>Toppers list</strong></p><p>The top rank holders this year are:</p><p>Rank 1: Wangaal Lama (585 marks)</p><p>Rank 2: Vishal Kumar (576 marks)</p><p>Rank 3: Prajukta Roy, Prinita Das (575 marks)</p><p>Rank 4: Samdi Mukhim, Nathanael Mantre Laloo, Wandarihun Lyngkhoi (572 marks)</p><p>Rank 5: Jenita Pator (571 marks)</p><p><strong>How to check your result</strong></p><p>Students can follow these steps to download their scorecard:</p><ol><li><p>Visit any of the official websites:<em> <ins><a href="http://mbose.in/">mbose.in</a></ins>, <ins><a href="http://mboseresults.in/">mboseresults.in</a></ins>,</em> or <em><ins><a href="http://megresults.nic.in/">megresults.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage</p></li><li><p>Enter your roll number and required details</p></li><li><p>Complete the verification process</p></li><li><p>Submit the details to view your result</p></li><li><p>Download and print the marksheet for future use</p></li></ol><p>The digital marksheet will include subject-wise marks, total score, division/grade, and pass/fail status.</p><p>In case of heavy traffic on the website, students can also check their results through SMS: Type MBOSE10 <roll number> and send it to 56263.</p><p><strong>Re-evaluation and next steps</strong></p><p>Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation within the given deadline. However, only theory papers can be reviewed, practical and internal marks cannot be challenged.</p><p>Students should rely only on official sources for updates regarding re-evaluation and the distribution of original marksheets.</p>