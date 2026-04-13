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Medical colleges cannot charge MBBS fees for more than 4.5 years: NMC

Advisory follows complaints of colleges collecting fees for the entire 5.5 years; says “internship period cannot be monetised.”
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:43 IST
EducationMBBSNMCmedical collegeMedical Education

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