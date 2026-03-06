<p>Anuj Agnihotri, hailing from Rawatbhata, a small town in Rajasthan, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final Result 2025 which wre announced on Friday (March 6). Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull secured AIR 2 and AIR 3, respectively.</p><p>This year, three women candidates feature among the top 10 rank holders, including Rajeshwari, Zinnia Aurora (AIR 6), and Astha Jain (AIR 9).</p><p>Of the 958 candidates recommended for appointment, 317 belong to the general category, 104 to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 306 to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 158 to the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 73 to the Scheduled Tribes (ST).</p><p>The complete list of the 958 recommended candidates can be accessed through the full result PDF below.</p>.<p>The final results are available on the official UPSC website, and the marks obtained by candidates will be uploaded within 15 days of the declaration of the result. The Hindi version of the notification will also be released shortly, the commission said.</p><p>The preliminary examination was held on May 25, 2025, followed by the main examination conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The personality test (interview) concluded on February 27, 2026.</p><p>The result has been published in PDF format under the ‘Final Result’ section on the official website. The document lists the names and roll numbers of recommended candidates in order of merit.</p>