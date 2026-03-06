Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Meet the UPSC CSE 2025 achievers: Full list of 958 selected candidates

Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull. Check the complete merit list released by UPSC.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 11:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsEducationUPSCUPSC topper

Follow us on :

Follow Us