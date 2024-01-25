Higher education enrolment increased by 19 lakh in 2021-22 from previous session: Govt survey

"As per response in AISHE 2021-22, about 78.9 per cent of the total students are enrolled in undergraduate level courses and 12.1 per cent are enrolled in postgraduate level courses. Among disciplines at undergraduate level in AISHE 2021-22, enrolment is highest in Arts (34.2 per cent), followed by science (14.8 per cent), Commerce (13.3 per cent) and Engineering & Technology (11.8 per cent)," the report said.