Mulling over multiplication: Rote learning or a life skill?

<p>“Why do we have to memorise tables in this day and age?” is a lament that Jasmine Oberoi, a high-school Math teacher at Strawberry Fields School, Chandigarh, often hears. When they have calculators at their ready disposal, do children still need to memorise tables from 1 to 10 or 12? In fact, Jasmine believes that multiplication tables are the “backbone of mathematics.”</p><p>Sheloney Moni, co-founder of XYO Math Centre in Bengaluru, finds that many students are not proficient with their tables across schools and curricula. Growing up on an overstimulated digital diet, children now have flickering attention spans and diminishing patience. As a result, they find tedious activities, such as memorising tables, very challenging. Sasirekha Varadarajan, a teacher at Vidya Mandir, Chennai, notes that children struggle especially with the tables of 7, 8, 9 and 12.</p><p>According to Sangitha Krishnamurthi, co-founder of The Teachers Collective in Bengaluru, mathematical competence in the Indian context is associated with superior intelligence. As a result, children who struggle with Math tend to lack confidence, with the subject evoking anxiety and avoidance in many. Sasirekha adds that proficiency in tables is often equated with mathematical prowess, though the two are quite different.</p><p>Automatization of multiplication facts depends on verbal rote memory, which is distinct from the ability to think mathematically. However, being proficient with tables can confer speed, confidence, and the ability to spot patterns in numbers. Jasmine notes that students who have mastered their tables are quicker at understanding concepts like square and cube roots. I</p><p>In his book The Number Sense, cognitive neuroscientist Stanisla Dehaene says that human memory, unlike a computer’s, is associative and reconstructive. As a result, learning multiplication tables becomes especially taxing because “various pieces of knowledge must be kept from interfering with each other.” For example, the product of 9X7 must not be confused with the answers for 9X6 or 9+7. And this poses a huge challenge for many students. </p><p><strong>Make it fun</strong></p><p>Most educators I spoke to felt that children need to understand multiplication as repeated addition before memorising tables by rote.</p><p>Sasirekha finds that students schooled in the Montessori method have a more robust number sense and a deeper understanding of the relation between the four basic arithmetic operations. Further, they all agree that tables may be taught through a variety of games and activities.</p><p>Jasmine recommends using everyday objects like marbles and counters along with online games, as they provide feedback and instant gratification. Sangitha advocates board and card games, in addition to music, movement and humour, to teach tables.</p><p>According to Sheloney, children typically detest writing down mundane columns of numbers but are enthusiastic about learning through drawing. Whether it’s putting multiples of three flowers in seven vases or giving bunches of five carrots to rabbits, children respond well to pictorial representations. Using engaging exercises, like a frog jumping on every seventh number, can make it more amusing.</p><p>For children who struggle with tables, daily practice is essential, says Sasirekha. The teacher’s skill is also important, avers Jasmine, ensuring that practice is both fruitful and fun. </p><p><strong>Don’t emphasise rote learning</strong></p><p>When it comes to learning tables, it is also important to strike the right balance between conceptual understanding and rote learning. If rote memorisation of tables is emphasised, many children develop an aversion to the subject. On the flip side, some children who excel at rote learning may master their tables but don’t necessarily know how to think mathematically, observes Sheloney. </p><p>More importantly, the educators note that children need to be able to use their knowledge of tables to perform computations flexibly. For example, a student who understands the distributive property of multiplication can easily compute 19X5 as 20X5 minus 1X5. So, none of them thinks it is necessary to memorise tables beyond 10 or 12. Even the mathematically gifted children, who excel at Math Olympiads, focus on finding patterns rather than learning by rote. </p><p>Finally, whether students continue to remember their tables depends on how often they use them. As Jasmine notes, vegetable vendors who may not have formal education are often faster than most of us at computing the change for a quarter kilo of tomatoes and half a kilo of onions without relying on a device. </p><p><em>(The author is a psychologist, writer and visiting faculty at Azim Premji University)</em></p>