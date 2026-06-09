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Mulling over multiplication: Rote learning or a life skill?

Children who struggle with Math tend to lack confidence, with the subject evoking anxiety and avoidance in many.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:24 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:24 IST
Educationschoolskillsmathmathematics teacher

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