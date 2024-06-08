Music Academy Madras offers 3-year diploma

The Advanced School of Carnatic Music, established in 2010 by The Music Academy Madras, has been training students to achieve excellence in music. Students get to learn from stalwarts. At the end of the three-year course, they are tested on what they have learnt, and present a concert in front of an invited audience, the note says. Details on musicacademymadras.in. Call 044-2811 2231, 2811 6902, 2811 5162.