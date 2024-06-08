Music Academy Madras offers 3-year diploma

The Music Academy Madras is inviting applications for its Advanced Diploma Course in Carnatic Music. The last date to apply is June 25, 2024.
Classes begin in July and will be held from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12.30 pm, at The Music Academy in Chennai. Those who have passed their +2, and are between 18 and 30, can apply.
Applicants should be able to sing varnams and kritis and have a reasonable level of manodharma, says a note from the academy. The form is available on The Music Academy website.
The Advanced School of Carnatic Music, established in 2010 by The Music Academy Madras, has been training students to achieve excellence in music. Students get to learn from stalwarts. At the end of the three-year course, they are tested on what they have learnt, and present a concert in front of an invited audience, the note says. Details on musicacademymadras.in. Call 044-2811 2231, 2811 6902, 2811 5162.
Published 08 June 2024, 03:51 IST