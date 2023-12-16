Mathematics
Maths is filled with lots of fun
Like toys and a thrilling gun
It is the one which makes you try
Otherwise you will cry
Circle, square, triangle, angle
Makes my brain tangle
I can solve maths day and night
To solve it, I can even fight
Sometimes it makes me a fool
But it’s really very cool
It is so lovely
The one and only.
Dhruti Gramopadhye, 13
Chinmay School, Hubballi
Swimming
My favourite subject at school,
is in the swimming pool.
While entering it sounds ‘splish’,
While jumping it sounds ‘splash’.
Before entering the pool,
we wear a swimming cap.
You cannot call it a hat.
It feels best when it’s sunny,
But when it’s cold it feels funny.
My favourite subject is in the pool,
Because in that we can do something cool.
Janvi Thakur, 10
Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Bengaluru
Literature
Do you know what words are?
They are the children of the universe
The dawn that leads the world
To a blissful new beginning
The wind that rushes
Strong and gentle unwavering
The stream that tickles down
Over the lush green landscape
The unkempt emotions of a man
From bitter hate to tender joy
There is a whole world of ’em
A world called Literature.
Advika Ballagere, 15
Baldwin Girls’ High School, Bengaluru