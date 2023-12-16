JOIN US
education

My favourite subject at school

Last Updated 15 December 2023, 22:05 IST

Mathematics

Maths is filled with lots of fun
Like toys and a thrilling gun
It is the one which makes you try
Otherwise you will cry
Circle, square, triangle, angle
Makes my brain tangle
I can solve maths day and night
To solve it, I can even fight
Sometimes it makes me a fool
But it’s really very cool
It is so lovely
The one and only.

Dhruti Gramopadhye, 13
Chinmay School, Hubballi

Swimming

My favourite subject at school,

is in the swimming pool. 

While entering it sounds ‘splish’,

While jumping it sounds ‘splash’.

Before entering the pool, 

we wear a swimming cap.

You cannot call it a hat.

It feels best when it’s sunny,

But when it’s cold it feels funny.

My favourite subject is in the pool,

Because in that we can do something cool. 

Janvi Thakur, 10
Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Bengaluru

Literature 

Do you know what words are? 

They are the children of the universe 

The dawn that leads the world 

To a blissful new beginning 

The wind that rushes 

Strong and gentle unwavering 

The stream that tickles down 

Over the lush green landscape 

The unkempt emotions of a man  

From bitter hate to tender joy 

There is a whole world of ’em 

A world called Literature.

Advika Ballagere, 15
Baldwin Girls’ High School, Bengaluru

(Published 15 December 2023, 22:05 IST)
