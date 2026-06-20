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Nagpur NEET candidate's Abu Dhabi centre was selected through own login, corrected later: NTA

The NTA called its process a 'student-first' approach, saying that its priority is that no candidate misses the examination over an administrative doubt.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsAbu DhabiNEETNagpurNational Testing AgencyNEET ExamNEET resultsreexam

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