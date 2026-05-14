<p>Jaipur: The ‘guess paper’ at the centre of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a>‑UG exam leak had been in circulation for some time, it has emerged. It was sold as an original paper to a person in Rajasthan’s Sikar by another man in Haryana. Of the actual entrance paper, 45 questions in the chemistry section and 90 questions in the biology section matched those in the ‘guess paper’, complete with answers. Together, these accounted for around 600 marks out of the total 720.</p><p>The Congress alleged that two brothers — Dinesh Binwal and Mangilal from Rajasthan’s Jamwa Ramgarh — who have been picked up by the CBI and were instrumental in selling the ‘guess paper’ in Sikar, are BJP workers. The party claimed they have close links with BJP leaders, including state education minister Madan Dilawar.</p><p>Former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashok-gehlot">Ashok Gehlo</a>t also posted about Binwal’s connection with the BJP.</p>. <p>Gehlot asked if Binwal’s involvement was the reason why the state government tried to suppress the paper leak issue and not register an FIR.</p><p>The NEET‑UG 2026 entrance exam held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of paper leak, affecting more than 22 lakh students.</p>.NEET-UG leak row rocks Rajasthan, handwritten 'guess paper' circulated days before exam.<p>The leak first came to light in Sikar on May 4, a day after the exam. On May 2, the ‘guess paper’ had gone viral among students on WhatsApp and Telegram groups, reportedly sold in paid groups such as one called ‘Private Mafia’.</p><p>Sources said the paper was sold for as much as Rs 5 lakh and as little as Rs 30,000.</p><p>Sources said the ‘guess paper’ was first sent to a PG girls’ hostel owner by his son, a medical student in Kerala. The father then circulated it among students in the hostel and shared it with a coordinator at a coaching institute.</p><p>The coordinator discovered that several questions matched the actual paper and alerted the PG owner, who, fearing trouble, approached the local police station.</p><p>The police, however, dismissed the allegation.</p><p>The PG owner later emailed the ‘guess paper’ directly to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam.</p><p>The NTA admitted that the integrity of the test had been compromised.</p><p>Once the leak was confirmed, investigators traced its trail to Nashik in Maharashtra. The paper was found with Shubham Kharinar, 30, an Ayurveda medical student, who is suspected to have obtained the question paper days before the exam.</p><p>He allegedly bought a physical copy of the paper for Rs 10 lakh, converted it into a soft copy, and sold it to leak mafias in Gurgaon for nearly Rs 15 lakh. </p><p>From Gurgaon, the paper spread nationwide via WhatsApp and Telegram. In Rajasthan, the ‘guess paper’ first surfaced in Jamwa Ramgarh. </p><p>Sikar has earned the tag of ‘Next Kota’ owing to its high NEET success rate over the past two years.</p>