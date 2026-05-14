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Nashik to Sikar: How NEET paper was sold for lakhs

‘Guess paper’ matched questions worth 600 marks; Congress alleges BJP link
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 04:18 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 04:18 IST
India NewsRajasthanPaper LeakJaipurNashikNational Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)

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