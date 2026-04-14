<p>The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative academic calendar for 2026, outlining the schedule for major medical examinations, including the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and various Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) examinations.</p>.NEET-MDS 2026 applications open; exam on May 2.<p><strong>FMGE to be held in January 2027</strong></p><p>The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2026 session is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2027, as per the official notice.</p><p>FMGE is a crucial licensure exam for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have obtained their primary medical degree from institutions abroad. Clearing the exam is mandatory to practice medicine in India, or to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET-PG).</p><p>The exam is held in a computer-based format and evaluates candidates across pre-clinical, para-clinical, and clinical subjects. For many foreign medical graduates, FMGE serves as the single gateway to internships and eventual registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC).</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA releases city slips for candidates; exam on May 3.<p><strong>DNB, DrNB and diploma exams: Full schedule</strong></p><p>Alongside FMGE, NBEMS has released a detailed timeline for DNB, DrNB, and diploma final examinations:</p><ul><li><p>NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Exam (June 2026): May 14, 15, and 16, 2026</p></li><li><p>DNB Final Examination (June 2026): June 18 to June 21, 2026</p></li><li><p>NBEMS Diploma Final Examination (September 2026): September 11 to 13, 2026</p></li><li><p>DrNB Final Examination (August 2026): August 1 to August 3, 2026</p></li><li><p>DNB Final Examination (November 2026): November 19 to 22, 2026</p></li><li><p>DrNB Final Examination (February 2027): February 19 to 21, 2027</p></li></ul><p>These exams cater to postgraduate trainees across various specialisations. The board has also specified cut-off dates for completion of training to determine eligibility for these exams.</p><p>It is important to note that NBEMS has clarified that the schedule is tentative, and exact dates will be confirmed through official information bulletins in due course.</p>