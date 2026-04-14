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NBEMS releases tentative 2026 exam calendar; FMGE slated for January 2027

The board outlines schedules for FMGE, DNB, DrNB, and diploma exams, while stating that NEET-SS timeline will be announced separately.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 08:57 IST
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