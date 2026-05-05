Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

NCERT book row: Revised version of controversial Class 8 social science textbook to be released next week

The updated textbook has been vetted by an expert panel constituted by NCERT to review the contentious content.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 11:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 11:40 IST
EducationSupreme CourtJudiciaryNCERTTextbookBooks

Follow us on :

Follow Us