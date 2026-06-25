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NCERT introduces Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time, calls it 'challenge to democracy'

Class 9 students will now study the Emergency as part of a chapter on democracy in the newly released Social Science textbook, ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond.’
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:00 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:00 IST
India NewsEducationDemocracyIndira GandhiNCERTTextbookEmergencyPress Freedom

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