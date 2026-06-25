NCERT introduces Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time, calls it 'challenge to democracy'

<p>For the first time, Class 9 students studying NCERT's Social Science curriculum will learn about the Emergency of 1975-77 through a dedicated section that describes the period as one of the major challenges faced by Indian democracy.</p><p>Under the revised <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">National Council of Educational Research and Training</a> (NCERT) curriculum, Class 9 students will now study the Emergency as part of a chapter on democracy in the newly released Social Science textbook, ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond.’ The section discusses the suspension of Fundamental Rights, censorship of the press, arrests of opposition leaders and the impact of the Emergency on democratic institutions.</p><p>The inclusion marks the first time the Emergency has been introduced as a dedicated section in a Class 9 NCERT textbook. It is part of the latest round of textbook revisions being rolled out under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.</p>.NCERT warns against pirated textbooks; flags fake Class 9 social science book in circulation.<p><strong>What the textbook includes</strong></p><p>The chapter places the Emergency within a broader discussion on the functioning of democracy and the challenges democratic systems face, as per a report by <em>ANI.</em></p><p>According to the chapter, public dissatisfaction with the government in the early 1970s, rising unemployment, inflation and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests across the country.</p><p>It notes that a National Emergency was declared in June 1975 on the grounds of "internal disturbance".</p><p>The textbook states that during the period, "a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested", adding that democratic institutions came under severe strain and citizens' freedoms were restricted.</p><p>The revised Social Science textbook arrives after delays in the rollout of new Class 9 books this academic year. Schools had earlier raised concerns over the unavailability of the revised textbooks weeks after the session began, particularly the Social Science textbook.</p>.NCERT to restore original 'Dancing Girl' image in Class 9 textbook after backlash .<p><strong>Jayaprakash Narayan and popular movements</strong></p><p>The chapter also highlights the role played by Jayaprakash Narayan in mobilising opposition to the Emergency.</p><p>Describing him as a political leader and socialist thinker popularly known as “Lok Nayak,” the textbook notes that mass movements led by him mobilised students and citizens, particularly in Bihar and Gujarat.</p><p>The section goes on to explain that the Emergency was lifted in 1977 and followed by general elections, which led to the defeat of the ruling government.</p><p>According to the textbook, the outcome demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and the ability of voters to hold governments accountable through the electoral process.</p>.NCERT Class 6 Kannada textbook under fire over ‘mythology-heavy’ content.<p><strong>Emergency among several democratic challenges</strong></p><p>The Emergency is not presented as a standalone historical event but as part of a larger chapter examining threats and challenges to democratic functioning.</p><p>Alongside the Emergency, students are introduced to issues such as misinformation, fake news, poverty, regionalism, social discrimination, gender inequality, damage to public property and violations of public rules.</p><p>A new section titled 'Democracy and You' has also been introduced in the textbook.</p><p>The section seeks to connect classroom discussions on democracy with students' everyday lives, encouraging them to understand their role as citizens and participants in democratic processes.</p><p>The textbook also devotes space to the role of media in democracy, describing it as the "fourth pillar of democracy" and discussing its role in raising public concerns and strengthening democratic values.</p>.Didn't expect row over chapter on judiciary; content was correct, we stand by it: NCERT scholar Danino.<p><strong>Wider changes in revised textbooks</strong></p><p>The Emergency chapter is among several additions introduced as part of NCERT's ongoing curriculum revision exercise.</p><p>The textbook places considerable emphasis on democratic traditions, electoral participation and local governance. It cites India's more than 96.8 crore registered voters in 2024 and includes examples of grassroots democracy through panchayats and local self-government institutions.</p><p>Separate sections also discuss women's participation in governance and reservations for women in local bodies.</p>