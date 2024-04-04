NCERT textbooks for Class 3, 6 with new syllabus to be available in April-May

In its revised syllabus for class 6, the education body has, in a chapter in the history syllabus on the origins and fall of the Harappan civilisation, has said that recent archeological findings from the Indus Valley site at Rakhigarhi has ruled out Aryan immigration, and that the similarity between Harappans and the Vedic people need to be researched. These changes are found in a chapter titled “Bricks, Beads and Bones – The Harappan Civilisation” in the Class 12 History textbook called ‘Themes in India History Part-I.’ To be sure, this is not the only change suggested.

Apart from that, from a history textbook for students in Class 6, the NCERT has dropped the word “Hindu” from a chapter on Birsa Munda, which earlier stated that Birsa Munda was opposed to “missionaries and Hindu landlords”. The phrase was in a chapter called ‘Tribals, Dikus and the Vision of a Golden Age’. In the sociology textbook for class 12, the NCERT has removed references to poverty, powerlessness and social stigma from a sentence, which reads, “Like the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes are social groups recognised by the Indian Constitution as specially marked by poverty, powerlessness and social stigma.” The deletion is from a chapter titled ‘Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion’.

These changes are part of the revision of the textbooks that the NCERT has undertaken for the academic year 2024-25. The changes were communicated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently.