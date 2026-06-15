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Homeeducation

NCERT to restore original 'Dancing Girl' image in Class 9 textbook after backlash

Confirming the development, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said the correction would be carried out immediately in the digital version of the textbook and incorporated into future print editions.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsNCERThistory

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