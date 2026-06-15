NCERT to restore original 'Dancing Girl' image in Class 9 textbook after backlash

<p>New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to replace the altered image of the iconic Indus Valley Civilisation artefact “Dancing Girl” in its Class 9 art education textbook with the original version, following criticism over the depiction in the current edition.</p><p>Confirming the development, NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said the correction would be carried out immediately in the digital version of the textbook and incorporated into future print editions.</p><p>“As soon as the issue came to notice, the concerned department was directed to look into the matter. Following consultations with experts, the department is replacing the image of the Dancing Girl with its original version. The correction is being implemented immediately in the digital version of the textbook, while the revised print editions will carry the original version of the image,” Saklani told <em>ANI</em>.</p>.Didn't expect row over chapter on judiciary; content was correct, we stand by it: NCERT scholar Danino.<p>The controversy erupted after it was pointed out that the image of the famous bronze statuette, one of the most recognisable artefacts from the ancient city of Mohenjo-daro, appeared to have been digitally modified in the Class 9 art textbook, with parts of the figure covered up. The depiction drew criticism from historians, archaeologists and educationists, who argued that altering a historical artefact compromised its authenticity and educational value.</p><p>Following the objections, NCERT initiated a review of the image. Sources said the council consulted subject experts before deciding to restore the original photograph in the textbook.</p><p>The “Dancing Girl”, a bronze figurine dating back over 4,000 years, is regarded as one of the defining artistic achievements of the Indus Valley Civilisation. The artefact is currently housed at the National Museum in New Delhi and is frequently featured in school textbooks as an example of early Indian art and craftsmanship.</p><p>NCERT’s decision is expected to address concerns raised by scholars and educators, who had urged the council to present historical artefacts in their original form in educational material. The revised image will now appear in both the digital and forthcoming print versions of the Class 9 textbook.</p>