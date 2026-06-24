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NCERT warns against pirated textbooks; flags fake Class 9 social science book in circulation

The NCERT said textbooks are published, printed and released only through its official channels and no textbook is authorised for circulation in any form prior to its official release.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsEducationNCERTTextbook

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