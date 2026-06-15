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NCERT's Class 9 textbook covers up 'nudity' in Mohenjo-Daro's iconic 'Dancing Girl'

The 'covered-up' depiction of the Dancing Girl appears in the opening chapter of the new Class 9 Arts textbook, which introduces students to the history of Indian art.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:53 IST
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Depiction of the Dancing Girl included in Class 9 NCERT textbook appears to be modified.

Depiction of the Dancing Girl included in Class 9 NCERT textbook appears to be modified.

The same artefact appears in its original form in Class 6 textbook.

The same artefact appears in its original form in Class 6 textbook.

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Published 15 June 2026, 10:53 IST
EducationNCERTTextbookNudityIndus Valley CivilisationMohenjo Daro

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