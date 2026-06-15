NCERT's Class 9 textbook covers up 'nudity' in Mohenjo-Daro's iconic 'Dancing Girl'

<p><a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">NCERT</a> textbooks have once again found themselves at the centre of a debate, this time over the depiction of one of India's most iconic archaeological artefacts, the 'Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro'.</p><p>In NCERT's newly released Class 9 Arts textbook <em>Madhurima</em>, the famous bronze figurine appears with its torso visually covered through added shading, obscuring details visible in the original 4,000-year-old sculpture.</p>.<p>The change has drawn attention because the artefact, discovered at the Indus Valley Civilisation site of Mohenjo-daro and widely regarded as one of the most recognisable examples of ancient Indian art, has traditionally been represented in textbooks, museums and academic works in its original form.</p><h3><strong>What exactly has changed?</strong></h3><p>The image appears in the opening chapter of the new Class 9 Arts textbook, which introduces students to the history of Indian art.</p><p>The chapter identifies the sculpture as a bronze figurine from Mohenjo-daro dating to around 2600 BCE and discusses the lost-wax casting technique used to create it. Students are also encouraged to study the figure's posture and artistic qualities.</p><p>However, the image printed in the textbook differs noticeably from photographs of the original sculpture. While the original artefact depicts a bare-chested female figure, the version used in the textbook appears to have been modified with shading across the upper body.</p>.<p>Interestingly, the same artefact appears in NCERT's recently introduced Class 6 Social Science textbook in its original form.</p><h3><strong>'Not age-appropriate': What Danino says</strong></h3><p>Speaking to <em>PTI,</em> Michel Danino, who headed the textbook development committee for NCERT's Class 6 Social Science books, said he had earlier been informed that the Dancing Girl was considered "not age-appropriate".</p><p>"This refers to our Grade 6 Social Science textbook. The reason I was given was that the image of the Dancing Girl was not age-appropriate," he told <em>PTI.</em></p><p>According to him, the textbook development team disagreed with that assessment.</p>.Didn't expect row over chapter on judiciary; content was correct, we stand by it: NCERT scholar Danino.<p>"Our team disagreed; we even checked with teachers of Class 6, and they told us there was never a problem with the Dancing Girl," he said.</p><p>Danino also questioned the larger idea that nudity in a historical artefact should be treated as unsuitable for students.</p><p>"The notion that nudity is inappropriate is, in my opinion, an obsolete Victorian view. Yet we speak of decolonising Indian education," he told <em>PTI.</em></p><h3><strong>Why the Dancing Girl matters</strong></h3><p>The Dancing Girl is among the most celebrated discoveries from the Indus Valley Civilisation.</p><p>Unearthed at Mohenjo-daro in present-day Pakistan, the bronze figurine stands a little over 10 centimetres tall and is estimated to be around 4,000 years old.</p><p>The sculpture is often cited as evidence of the sophisticated artistic and metallurgical skills of the Harappan civilisation. </p><p>The new Class 9 textbook itself describes the figurine as an example of the creativity and technical expertise of the Indus Valley Civilisation. It notes that the sculpture was created using the lost-wax technique and asks students to observe and analyse the posture of the figure.</p>.NCERT book row: Revised version of controversial Class 8 social science textbook to be released next week.<h3><strong>'Misleading representation...'</strong></h3><p>Danino said his first reaction to the image in the new Arts textbook was disbelief.</p><p>"If the Dancing Girl cannot figure as she is, and with proper dimensions, in a chapter on Indian art, then we have a serious problem," he told <em>PTI.</em></p><p>He further argued that altering historical artefacts creates a misleading representation of the original object.</p><p>"The modification misrepresents the original artefact," he said, comparing it to historical instances where artworks were altered to cover nudity.</p><p>According to Danino, unless changes are made to show a scholarly reconstruction of a damaged artefact, modifying images of historical objects amounts to creating an inaccurate representation.</p><p>"Altering such an image amounts to creating a fake artefact. It points to a serious lack of understanding of how historical artefacts are to be pictured," he told <em>PTI.</em></p><h3><strong>NCERT yet to explain change</strong></h3><p>NCERT has not publicly commented on why the Dancing Girl appears differently in the new Class 9 Arts textbook or whether the alteration was deliberate.</p><p>The council has also not responded publicly to the concerns raised by Danino regarding the representation of the artefact.</p>