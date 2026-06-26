NCERT's new Class 9 textbook cites Manusmriti while discussing women's status in ancient India

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">National Council of Educational Research and Trainin</a>g's (NCERT) newly introduced Class 9 Social Science reportedly cites a verse from the Manusmriti while discussing the position of women in ancient India.</p><p>According to a report by<em> ANI,</em> the chapter ‘State and Society up to 1000 CE’ reproduces a verse from the ancient Sanskrit text to illustrate that women were accorded respect during the Vedic period. The textbook, however, also notes that women's social position "fluctuated, even declined" over time as political and social conditions changed.</p><p>Ever since NCERT released its revised Class 9 Social Science textbook, ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond Part 1’, earlier this week, it has repeatedly found itself at the centre of public attention. Just a day ago, the same textbook made headlines for introducing a section on the Emergency for the first time in a Class 9 NCERT book and for describing India's electoral process as "unparalleled" in a chapter on elections.</p>.'India's electoral process unparalleled': NCERT’s new textbook lauds ECI for conducting 'free and fair' polls, backs SIR.<p><strong>What does the textbook say?</strong></p><p>According to <em>ANI,</em> the chapter describes the Vedic period as one in which women generally enjoyed a respected position in society.</p><p>It says women participated in scholarly learning, performed rituals alongside men in certain contexts, attended public gatherings, and notes that several hymns of the Rig Veda are traditionally attributed to women sages such as Apala, Visvavara, Ghosha and Lopamudra.</p><p>The textbook then introduces a reference to the Manusmriti, stating, "The tradition of respect for women is evident in texts composed after the Vedic period, too. For instance, Manu-smriti mentions."</p><p>It goes on to reproduce Manusmriti 3.56, which states, "Where women, verily, are honoured, there gods rejoice; where, however, they are not honoured, there all sacred rites prove fruitless."</p>.NCERT introduces Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time, calls it 'challenge to democracy'.<p><strong>“Decline in women's status”</strong></p><p>Immediately after quoting the verse, the textbook points out that women's position did not remain unchanged throughout history.</p><p>According to <em>ANI,</em> it states, "Over time, the position and roles of women fluctuated, even declined, as social and political conditions changed."</p><p>The chapter adds that women nevertheless continued contributing to household management, agriculture, crafts and religious practices.</p><p>It also cites examples from later historical periods, including Prabhavati Gupta, who ruled as regent of the Vakataka kingdom, and refers to literary works from the Gupta-Vakataka period as well as Sangam literature to illustrate women's continued participation in governance, the arts and economic life.</p>.Class 6 Kannada textbook row: NCERT says ‘Krishna’ named after Indian river.<p><strong>Discussion on 'varna and jati'</strong></p><p>The chapter also revisits the concepts of <em>varna</em> and <em>jati </em>(class and caste), stating that social identity in the early Vedic period was not determined “solely by birth.”</p><p>According to the textbook, early Vedic literature suggests that occupation, ethnicity, region, language and cultural relationships all contributed to social identity.</p><p>It cites a hymn from the Rig Veda stating, "I am a poet; my father is a physician; my mother is a grinder of corn."</p><p>The textbook says the four varnas gradually became associated with specific social roles but were originally conceived as functional categories rather than rigid hereditary divisions.</p><p>It also quotes the Buddhist text Sutta Nipata to emphasise that social status depended on a person's actions rather than birth, "No outcaste is such by birth but only by his deeds. A brahmana is such by his deeds."</p><p>According to the chapter, the more complex system of jati developed over time through factors such as intermarriage, territorial differences and the emergence of new occupations.</p>.'Manusmriti will not be taught in any course': DU VC reiterates; Sanskrit dept reading dropped.<p><strong>Why has Manusmriti remained controversial?</strong></p><p>The Manusmriti is an ancient Sanskrit text that has long remained one of India's most debated historical works. While some scholars view it as an important source for understanding ancient social and legal traditions, several of its passages on caste hierarchy and the status of women have been criticised by historians, social reformers and Dalit organisations. Critics have argued that the text reinforces caste-based discrimination and patriarchal norms.</p><p>In recent years, the Manusmriti has repeatedly surfaced in debates over educational curricula. In 2025, its inclusion as recommended reading for a paper in the University of Delhi's Sanskrit Department drew objections from student groups and faculty members. Following the controversy, the university clarified that the text would not be included as part of the course.</p><p>The revised Class 9 Social Science textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, is part of NCERT's new curriculum developed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).</p><p>The Social Science textbook was among the last Class 9 books to be released this academic year after delays in the rollout of the revised curriculum. Earlier, several schools had raised concerns over the delayed availability of the new textbooks.</p>