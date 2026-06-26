Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

NCERT's new Class 9 textbook cites Manusmriti while discussing women's status in ancient India

Just a day ago, the same textbook made headlines for introducing a section on the Emergency for the first time in a Class 9 NCERT book.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsEducationwomenschoolNCERTTextbookCasteManusmriti

Follow us on :

Follow Us