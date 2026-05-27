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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
CBSE releases nearly 9 lakh scanned answer sheets amid OSM system scrutiny and pending requests by May 27.
Key points
• Massive application surge
Over 4 lakh students applied for scanned answer sheets, covering 11.3 lakh answer books, with 8.98 lakh already shared.
• Pending copies deadline
Remaining scanned answer sheets are expected to be shared by May 27, 2026, as per CBSE's latest update.
• Re-evaluation portal launch
The verification and re-evaluation portal is set to open by May 29, 2026, following fee reductions and technical fixes.
Key statistics
4,04,319
Total applications received
11,31,961
Total answer books requested
8,98,214
Answer books already shared
May 27, 2026
Deadline for pending scanned copies
May 29, 2026
Re-evaluation portal launch date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 27 May 2026, 09:24 IST