<p>The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026. </p><p>Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate dental (MDS) programmes in India can apply through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://natboard.edu.in/">natboard.edu.in.</a></ins></em></p><p>The last date to submit the application form is March 30, 11:55 pm. Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500 while registering for the examination, while candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are required to pay Rs 2,500.</p>.<p><strong>How to apply for NEET-MDS 2026?</strong></p><p>In order to apply for the NEET-MDS 2026, candidates can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit natboard.edu.in</p></li><li><p>Go to the NEET-MDS section under the “Examinations” tab</p></li><li><p>Click on the 2026 application link</p></li><li><p>Select “To Register” and enter details</p></li><li><p>Fill the form and submit</p></li></ol><p>Interested candidates need to have a valid ID proof, a passport-size photograph, a scanned copy of their signature, their Dental Registration Certificate, Internship Completion Certificate and BDS Degree Certificate while applying for the examination.</p><p>Candidates will also be required to submit their Caste Certificate or PwD Certificate, if applicable.</p><p><strong>Who is eligible?</strong></p><p>Candidates must meet the following criteria:</p><ul><li><p>Hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a recognised institution.</p></li><li><p>Be registered with the State Dental Council or the Dental Council of India (DCI).</p></li><li><p>Have completed or be completing their compulsory rotatory internship within the prescribed timeline set by NBEMS.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Important dates</strong></p><ul><li><p>Last date to apply: March 30, 2026</p></li><li><p>Correction window: April 4 to April 6, 2026</p></li><li><p>Final correction window (for images): April 21 to April 22, 2026</p></li><li><p>Exam date: May 2, 2026</p></li></ul><p><strong>What is NEET-MDS?</strong></p><p>The NEET-MDS is the single national-level entrance examination for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in India, conducted by the NBEMS every year. Last year, a total of 30,435 candidates had registered for the NEET-MDS 2025.</p><p>It is mandatory for admission to most government, private, and deemed dental colleges and determines eligibility for postgraduate dental seats across the country.</p><p>Candidates are advised to complete the application process well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.</p>