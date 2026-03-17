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NEET-MDS 2026 applications open; exam on May 2

NEET-MDS is the single national-level entrance examination for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in India.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:13 IST
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