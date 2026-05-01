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NEET-MDS 2026 on May 2: Exam day guidelines, dress code and key instructions

NEET-MDS is the single entrance examination for admission to MDS courses across India.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 11:34 IST
EducationNEETDress codeExamdentalMDSdental course

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