<p>With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2026 scheduled to be held on May 2, 2026, candidates across the country are gearing up for one of the most crucial postgraduate dental entrance exams.</p><p>Conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NEET-MDS is the single entrance examination for admission to MDS courses across India, including All India Quota (AIQ) seats, state quota seats, private colleges, and Armed Forces institutions.</p><p>Here’s a detailed, exam-focused breakdown of everything that matters on the day of the exam.</p><p><strong>What is NEET MDS and why it matters</strong></p><p>NEET-MDS is not just a qualifying exam, it is an eligibility-cum-ranking test, and your score determines your position in counselling for MDS seats nationwide.</p><p>No separate entrance tests are conducted by states or institutions for MDS admissions, making this a single-window gateway for postgraduate dental education in India.</p>.NBEMS releases tentative 2026 exam calendar; FMGE slated for January 2027.<p><strong>Exam day: Reporting, entry and verification</strong></p><p>Candidates must ensure they reach the exam centre well in advance. While exact reporting time is mentioned on the admit card, reaching early is crucial for smooth verification.</p><ul><li><p>At the centre, identity verification is mandatory, and officials are authorised to verify and record candidate identity</p></li><li><p>Biometric verification may be conducted</p></li><li><p>Candidates must cooperate fully with exam staff</p></li></ul><p>Candidates are also advised to familiarise themselves with the exam centre location beforehand to avoid last-minute confusion.</p><p>Most importantly, candidates must ensure that they bring a hard copy of their admit cards and valid ID proofs to the exam centre, as entry without it would not be permitted.</p><p><strong>What to carry (and what not to)</strong></p><p><ins>Mandatory items:</ins></p><ul><li><p>Printed admit card</p></li><li><p>Valid photo ID proof</p></li><li><p>As per instructions on admit card (photograph, etc)</p></li></ul><p><ins>Strictly prohibited items:</ins></p><ul><li><p>Mobile phones</p></li><li><p>Smartwatches</p></li><li><p>Any electronic devices</p></li></ul><p>Possession of such items inside the exam centre can lead to penal action under unfair means rules.</p>.NExT to replace NEET-MDS? What National Dental Commission means for students, colleges.<p><strong>Dress code and conduct</strong></p><p>While the information bulletin for NEET-NDS does not prescribe an elaborate dress code like NEET-UG, candidates are expected to follow basic exam discipline norms, including:</p><ul><li><p>Wearing simple, comfortable clothing</p></li><li><p>Avoiding items that may raise suspicion during frisking</p></li><li><p>Cooperating during security checks</p></li></ul><p>Candidates should keep things minimal to ensure smooth entry and verification.</p><p><strong>After the exam: What next?</strong></p><p>The results of NEET-MDS 2026 are expected to be declared by June 2, 2026. Following the announcement, the scores will be forwarded to the designated counselling authorities, who will then conduct the admission process. </p><p>Seat allocation will be carried out separately through counselling based on candidates’ ranks, preferences, and eligibility criteria.</p><p>With lakhs of aspirants competing for limited postgraduate dental seats, NEET-MDS 2026 remains a high-stakes, single-window opportunity.</p>