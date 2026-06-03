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NEET-MDS 2026 results, cut off out; scorecards to be released on June 10

The scorecards will remain available for download for six months only and candidates are advised to save copies for future admission and counselling purposes.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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