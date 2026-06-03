NEET-MDS 2026 results, cut off out; scorecards to be released on June 10

<p>The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test</a> for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2026, the entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate dental courses across the country.</p><p>Candidates can now check their NEET-MDS 2026 rank and scores through the official NBEMS website, <em><ins><a href="http://natboard.edu.in/">natboard.edu.in</a></ins></em>. </p><p>The examination was conducted on May 2 for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. NEET-MDS is the single eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to MDS courses offered by dental colleges across India and is conducted annually by NBEMS.</p>.NBEMS releases tentative 2026 exam calendar; FMGE slated for January 2027.<p><strong>Category-wise cut-off scores announced</strong></p><p>Along with the results, NBEMS has also announced the qualifying cut-off scores for various categories.</p><p>The category-wise cut-offs are:</p><ul><li><p>General/EWS: 50th percentile (308 marks)</p></li><li><p>General PwBD: 45th percentile (289 marks)</p></li><li><p>SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD candidates of these categories): 40th percentile (271 marks)</p></li></ul><p>According to NBEMS, the NEET-MDS rank represents the overall merit position of a candidate among all candidates who appeared for the examination this year.</p><p><strong>Full marks awarded for technically incorrect questions</strong></p><p>The examination body also informed candidates that every question in the NEET-MDS 2026 paper was reviewed by subject experts after the exam.</p><p>NBEMS stated that candidates have been awarded full marks for all questions that were found to be technically incorrect, irrespective of whether they attempted those questions or not.</p>.Supreme Court declines to consider plea seeking CBT-based test for NEET-UG 2026 re-exam.<p><strong>Scorecards to be released on June 10</strong></p><p>While the result has been declared, individual scorecards will be made available separately.</p><p>Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the NBEMS website on or after June 10, 2026. The board has clarified that scorecards will remain available for download for six months only and candidates are advised to save copies for future admission and counselling purposes.</p><p>NBEMS has also stated that scorecards will not be provided later through email or communication requests once the download window expires.</p><p><strong>How to check NEET-MDS 2026 result?</strong></p><p>Candidates can access their NEET-MDS 2026 results by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official NBEMS website, <em><ins><a href="http://natboard.edu.in/">natboard.edu.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the link for "NEET-MDS 2026 Result" available on the homepage</p></li><li><p>Open the result PDF or login page, as applicable</p></li><li><p>Search for your roll number and rank details</p></li><li><p>Download and save the result for future reference</p></li></ol><p>Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards separately from June 10, 2026, through their candidate login on the NBEMS portal.</p>.'We should not disappoint youngsters': Supreme Court raps NTA, stresses accountability for NEET-UG paper leak.<p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>Following the declaration of results, the counselling process for MDS admissions is expected to begin in the coming weeks.</p><p>Admissions to All India Quota seats will be conducted through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while state quota merit lists will be prepared separately by individual states and Union Territories in accordance with their eligibility criteria, reservation policies and applicable regulations.</p><p>Candidates are advised to regularly check the NBEMS and MCC websites for counselling schedules, seat matrix details and admission guidelines.</p><p>NBEMS has clarified that candidature remains provisional and subject to verification of eligibility criteria mentioned in the information bulletin.</p><p>The board has also warned that candidates found using unfair means at any stage of the examination process may face cancellation of their result and candidature, along with further action by the concerned authorities.</p>