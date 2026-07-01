NEET-PG 2026: Exam city no more on first-come, first-serve basis; NBEMS notifies major changes this year

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nbems">National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences</a> (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory for candidates planning to appear for <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet-exam">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026, introducing some changes to the application process, including test city allocation, Aadhaar-based authentication and more.</p><p>The Board has advised candidates to carefully read the Information Bulletin, which will be released shortly, before submitting their application forms.</p><p>The NEET-PG 2026 examination is tentatively scheduled for August 30, 2026, while the official notification and registration process are expected to begin in the first or second week of July, based on previous years' timelines.</p>.NTA puts 'unprecedented' security measures ahead of NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21.<p><strong>No more first come, first serve for test city allotment</strong></p><p>One of the biggest changes this year is that test city allocation will no longer follow the first come, first serve system.</p><p>NBEMS has asked candidates not to rush to submit their applications immediately after registration opens, clarifying that applying early will not improve the chances of getting a preferred test city or examination centre.</p><p>Instead, candidates will be required to select three preferred test states during the application process.</p><p>The first preference must compulsorily be the state mentioned as the candidate's correspondence address, while the remaining two preferences must be neighbouring states.</p><p>The Board has clarified that although every effort will be made to allot candidates a centre according to their preferences, it reserves the right to allot a test city or examination centre anywhere in India due to administrative, security, logistical or technical reasons.</p>.Rethinking NEET: How India selects its future doctors.<p><strong>Correspondence address cannot be changed later</strong></p><p>NBEMS has made it mandatory for candidates to provide a valid correspondence address along with acceptable documentary proof.</p><p>The Board has also warned that the correspondence address and preferred test states cannot be changed after the application is submitted, including during the application correction window.</p><p>Candidates have therefore been advised to verify these details carefully before final submission.</p><p>Accepted address proof includes government identity documents carrying the address, such as Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID and Driving Licence, as well as documents like bank statements, utility bills, rent agreements, employer certificates, hostel letters and certain medical registration documents.</p>.NEET-UG re-exam 2026 results expected 'soon', says NTA; 20 lakh await scores.<p><strong>Aadhaar authentication introduced</strong></p><p>For the first time, Aadhaar-based authentication and verification will be used during the NEET- PG exam process.</p><p>Candidates have been advised to enter their Aadhaar details correctly in the application form and ensure that their Aadhaar is unlocked before reporting to the examination centre.</p><p>The Board has also asked candidates not to apply mehendi, ink, paint or any other substance on their fingers or palms, as these may interfere with biometric verification.</p><p>If Aadhaar authentication fails, NBEMS may use alternative verification methods, including iris-based authentication.</p>.<p><strong>Upload only recent photographs, check details carefully</strong></p><p>The advisory reiterates that candidates must upload a recent passport-sized photograph taken within the last three months, along with their signature and other images strictly according to the prescribed specifications.</p><p>Applications containing unclear, edited, morphed or non-compliant images may be rejected or candidates may not be issued admit cards.</p><p>NBEMS has also reminded candidates to carefully review every detail before final submission.</p><p>Information such as category, PwBD status, date of birth, contact details and other personal particulars cannot be modified later and may be used directly during counselling and admission.</p><p>Submitting false or unsupported documents may result in cancellation of candidature and further action.</p><p><strong>Keep the entire exam day free</strong></p><p>Candidates have been advised to reach their examination centres well before the reporting time to complete authentication, biometric verification and security checks smoothly.</p><p>The Board has also asked candidates to avoid making fixed onward travel plans on the day of the examination, as security or technical procedures could lead to delays.</p>.'Private medical colleges can't be forced to charge govt fees': Supreme Court upholds Rs 8 lakh EWS income limit.<p><strong>Beware of rumours and fraud</strong></p><p>NBEMS has urged candidates to rely only on official communication through its website, registered email and official WhatsApp channel.</p><p>Candidates have also been cautioned against sharing their application number, password, Aadhaar details or other personal information with unauthorised persons claiming to offer higher marks, admission assistance or other unfair advantages.</p><p>The Board warned that impersonation, unfair means or examination malpractice may result in cancellation of candidature, debarment and legal action.</p><p><strong>What candidates should do next</strong></p><p>With the information bulletin and registration process expected shortly, aspirants should:</p><ul><li><p>Keep all required documents, including address proof, ready.</p></li><li><p>Ensure their registered email ID and mobile number remain active throughout the admission process.</p></li><li><p>Verify Aadhaar details and unlock Aadhaar before the examination.</p></li><li><p>Carefully decide their correspondence address and three preferred test states before submitting the application.</p></li><li><p>Follow only official updates issued by NBEMS.</p></li></ul><p>The Board has said further examination-related instructions, eligibility conditions and registration details will be published in the detailed Information Bulletin on its official website.</p>