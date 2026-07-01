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NEET-PG 2026: Exam city no more on first-come, first-serve basis; NBEMS notifies major changes this year

For the first time, Aadhaar-based authentication and verification will be used during the NEET- PG exam process.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 11:03 IST
EducationNEETPostgraduate coursesExamNEET ExamMedical Education

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