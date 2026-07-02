NEET-PG 2026 registrations begin; NBEMS cuts questions from 200 to 180

NEET-PG 2026 registrations open with reduced questions and key exam pattern changes.

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Key points

• Exam pattern revision Total questions reduced from 200 to 180, divided into five sections of 36 MCQs each, with 42 minutes per section.

• Registration timeline Online applications open from July 1, 2026, to July 21, 2026, with the exam scheduled for August 30, 2026.

• Eligibility criteria Candidates must hold an MBBS degree, complete internship by September 30, 2026, and possess NMC registration.

• Fee structure Application fee is ₹3,500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹2,500 for SC/ST/PwBD categories, non-refundable.