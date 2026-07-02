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NEET-PG 2026 registrations begin; NBEMS cuts questions from 200 to 180

The online application window opened at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, and will remain active till 11:55 pm on July 21, 2026.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:22 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

NEET-PG 2026 registrations begin; NBEMS cuts questions from 200 to 180

In one line
NEET-PG 2026 registrations open with reduced questions and key exam pattern changes.
Key points
Exam pattern revision
Total questions reduced from 200 to 180, divided into five sections of 36 MCQs each, with 42 minutes per section.
Registration timeline
Online applications open from July 1, 2026, to July 21, 2026, with the exam scheduled for August 30, 2026.
Eligibility criteria
Candidates must hold an MBBS degree, complete internship by September 30, 2026, and possess NMC registration.
Fee structure
Application fee is ₹3,500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹2,500 for SC/ST/PwBD categories, non-refundable.
Answer key transparency
NBEMS will publish the answer key and recorded responses, with corrections for technically incorrect questions.
Key statistics
200 to 180
Reduction in exam questions
20 days (July 1 to July 21, 2026)
Registration window duration
₹3,500
Exam fee for general category
August 30, 2026
Exam date
September 30, 2026
Internship cut-off date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 02 July 2026, 07:22 IST
EducationNEETNMCPostgraduate coursesExamNEET ExamMedical

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