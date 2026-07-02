NEET-PG 2026 registrations begin; NBEMS cuts questions from 200 to 180

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
NEET-PG 2026 registrations open with reduced questions and key exam pattern changes.
Key points
• Exam pattern revision
Total questions reduced from 200 to 180, divided into five sections of 36 MCQs each, with 42 minutes per section.
• Registration timeline
Online applications open from July 1, 2026, to July 21, 2026, with the exam scheduled for August 30, 2026.
• Eligibility criteria
Candidates must hold an MBBS degree, complete internship by September 30, 2026, and possess NMC registration.
• Fee structure
Application fee is ₹3,500 for General/OBC/EWS and ₹2,500 for SC/ST/PwBD categories, non-refundable.
• Answer key transparency
NBEMS will publish the answer key and recorded responses, with corrections for technically incorrect questions.
Key statistics
200 to 180
Reduction in exam questions
20 days (July 1 to July 21, 2026)
Registration window duration
₹3,500
Exam fee for general category
September 30, 2026
Internship cut-off date
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Published 02 July 2026, 07:22 IST