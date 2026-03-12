<p>As the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) concluded the final round of counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET-PG) over the weekend, 783 PG medical seats accounting for nearly 16 per cent of the total seats, were left vacant.</p><p>In a notice issued on Wednesday (March 10), KEA announced that the stray vacancy round seat allotment process has been extended, allowing candidates who qualified NEET-PG 2025 but did not secure a seat in earlier rounds to apply for the remaining seats. </p>.<p>According to the authority, the decision follows directions issued in a High Court order in Writ Petition No. 2386/2026, after which the stray vacancy round results were announced on March 7 and admissions were directed to be completed within the stipulated timeline. </p>.<p><strong>PG medical seats still vacant</strong></p><p>As per the KEA data, 4,773 postgraduate medical seats were available for counselling in Karnataka this year. Around 14,400 candidates registered for the process, while over 10,000 candidates entered their preferences for seats through the KEA portal.</p><p>Despite this, 783 seats remained unfilled after the counselling rounds concluded, raising concerns among experts about seat utilisation.</p><p>Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2025 but have not been allotted a seat in any round through the KEA are eligible to apply for these remaining seats under the extended stray vacancy process. </p><p>However, candidates who have already joined colleges allotted through earlier rounds conducted by the KEA, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), deemed universities or other authorities, as well as those allotted seats in the stray vacancy round through MCC, are not eligible for this process. </p><p><strong>Candidates required to submit full fee</strong></p><p>According to the notice, candidates interested in opting for these vacant seats must submit the full course fee through a demand draft (DD) or cheque in favour of the Executive Director, KEA, along with the required original documents at the KEA office in Bengaluru.</p><p>Only those who submit the full fee and original documents within the stipulated time window will be allowed to enter options for the available seats.</p><p>The allotment results will be announced the same day, after which candidates must complete admission formalities at the allotted colleges within the specified deadline.</p>