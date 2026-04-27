<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency (NTA)</a> has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 for over 22.79 lakh candidates.</p><p>Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.nic.in/">neet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>, using their login credentials.</p><p>NEET-UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3, 2026 (Sunday) in a single shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm (IST) across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.</p><p><strong>How to download admit card</strong></p><p>In order to access their admit cards, candidates can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.nic.in/">neet.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the NEET-UG 2026 admit card link</p></li><li><p>Enter your application number and password/date of birth</p></li><li><p>Download and print the admit card</p></li></ol>.NEET-UG 2026: NMC asks medical colleges not to grant leaves on May 2-3.<p>The admit card will include details such as exam centre, reporting time, and important instructions.</p><p>Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it. </p><p>Students are further advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and also verify details including name, photograph, and exam centre to be better prepared ahead of the examination day.</p><p><strong>Facing issues? Here’s what you can do</strong></p><p>If you are unable to download your admit card, try these quick fixes:</p><p>1. Clear your browser cache and cookies</p><p>2. Try downloading in Incognito/Private mode</p><p>3. Use a different browser (Chrome/Firefox recommended)</p><p>4. Try again after some time using a stable internet connection</p><p>If you’re still facing issues, you can also reach out to the helpline (011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or write to the NTA at neetug2026@nta.ac.in along with your application number.</p>.After SAT and JEE Main, Google's Gemini AI app gets NEET UG practice test feature in India.<p><strong>Prioritise mental well-being: NTA to students</strong></p><p>In a message shared on social media, the NTA has emphasised the importance of mental health for aspirants appearing for the exam.</p><p>“Your mental health and well-being are our top priority. No examination is more important than your life,” the agency said, urging students to seek help if they feel stressed or overwhelmed.</p>.<p>Candidates can reach out to Tele-MANAS (24×7 National Mental Health Helpline) at 14416 or 1-800-891-4416 for free and confidential counselling support.</p><p>“You are not alone. Help is available. Talk to someone today,” the message added.</p><p>With less than a week left for the exam, candidates are advised to stay updated through official channels and focus on their preparation.</p>