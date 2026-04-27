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NEET-UG 2026: Admit cards out for 22.79 candidates; check steps to download

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 06:52 IST
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