<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency (NTA) </a>has extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026. Candidates can now submit their application forms until Wednesday, March 11, by 9:00 pm through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://neet.nta.nic.in/">neet.nta.nic.in</a></ins>.</em></p><p>Earlier, the last date to apply for the national medical entrance examination was Sunday, March 8.</p><p>The option to pay admission fee after completing the registration process will remain open until 11:50 pm on March 11, according to the official notice issued by the agency.</p>.<h3><strong>Registration details</strong></h3><p>The registration process for NEET-UG 2026 began on February 8, 2026, on the official NTA portal. Candidates who have not yet completed their applications have been advised to submit the form and pay the required fee within the extended deadline.</p><p>To apply, candidates must register online, fill in the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.</p><p>Applicants are required to provide personal details, academic information, and preferred exam city choices. They must also upload a recent passport-size photograph, signature, and other necessary documents before submitting the form.</p><p>NTA will open the application correction window from March 10 to March 12, 2026, allowing candidates to make changes to certain details in their submitted forms.</p><p>However, key personal details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number are generally not allowed to be modified during the correction period.</p><h3><strong>Exam details</strong></h3><p>NEET-UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. The examination will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in a single shift.</p><p>NEET-UG serves as the single national entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, and several AYUSH courses, offered by government and private medical colleges across India.</p><p>After the correction window closes, the next stages in the examination process will include the release of the exam city intimation slip and admit cards, which are expected to be issued in April 2026.</p><p>Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the examination.</p>