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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
NTA extends NEET-UG 2026 fee refund bank detail submission deadline to 22 June.
Key points
• Extended deadline
NTA extended the deadline for submitting bank details for NEET-UG 2026 fee refunds until 11:50 pm on 22 June 2026.
• Purpose of extension
The extension allows candidates who missed the original deadline to submit details even after the re-examination on 21 June.
• Refund process details
Candidates must provide account holder name, account number, IFSC code, and bank name via the NEET-UG portal.
• Final submission rule
Once submitted, bank details cannot be modified, so candidates must verify accuracy to avoid refund delays.
• Background context
The original NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled due to allegations of paper leaks, prompting a re-exam and refund process.
Key statistics
22,75,011
Total registered candidates for NEET-UG 2026
22,05,035
Candidates who appeared for the original exam
13 lakh
Candidates who updated bank details before extension
21 June 2026
Re-examination date
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Published 29 May 2026, 05:40 IST