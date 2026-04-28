<p>With less than a week left to go for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate</a> (NEET-UG) 2026, preparation is entering its final stretch. As more than 22 lakh aspirants gear up for one of India’s largest entrance exams, the focus now shifts on the exam day.</p><p>Scheduled for May 3, 2026 (Sunday), the exam will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in offline mode across India.</p><p><strong>NEET-UG 2026: Exam pattern</strong></p><p>The exam pattern will be largely unchanged this year:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Mode:</strong> Offline (pen-and-paper)</p></li><li><p><strong>Duration:</strong> 3 hours</p></li><li><p><strong>Total questions:</strong> 180</p></li><li><p><strong>Subjects:</strong> Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany + Zoology)</p></li><li><p><strong>Marking scheme:</strong> +4 for correct answer, -1 for incorrect answer</p></li></ul><p>Each section carries equal weightage except Biology, which has the highest number of questions.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA releases city slips for candidates; exam on May 3.<p><strong>Exam day checklist: What you must carry?</strong></p><p>Candidates must ensure they carry all required documents to the exam centre:</p><ul><li><p>Printed admit card (mandatory)</p></li><li><p>Passport-size photograph (same as application)</p></li><li><p>Valid photo ID proof</p></li></ul><p>Without the admit card, entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.</p><p><strong>What NOT to carry: Strict guidelines</strong></p><p>As per the official information bulletin, several items are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall:</p><ul><li><p>Mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches</p></li><li><p>Calculators, electronic gadgets</p></li><li><p>Books, notes, or any written material</p></li><li><p>Bags, wallets, or any metallic items</p></li><li><p>Food items and packaged water</p></li></ul><p>Candidates will undergo strict frisking and biometric verification before entry.</p><p>Candidates are also advised to wear simple clothing and avoid items with heavy metal components. Any violation of dress code or possession of restricted items can lead to disqualification.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NMC asks medical colleges not to grant leaves on May 2-3.<p><strong>Important instructions</strong></p><p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates to:</p><ul><li><p>Reach the exam centre well in advance</p></li><li><p>Carefully read all instructions on the admit card</p></li><li><p>Regularly check official websites for updates</p></li></ul><p>The official NEET-UG 2026 information bulletin also stresses that candidates must follow all exam-day instructions strictly, as any deviation can impact their candidature.</p><p>With the exam just days away, this is the time to stay calm, revise strategically, and avoid last-minute panic. It is also important to ensure all things are in place for the exam-day well in advance.</p><p>Lastly, candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA website for any last-minute updates.</p>