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NEET-UG 2026: Exam day guidelines, last minute checklist, dress code and more

Scheduled for May 3, 2026 (Sunday), the exam will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm in offline mode across India.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:42 IST
EducationNEETNTAExamMedical

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